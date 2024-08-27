Metal Gear Solid 3’s Famous Salute Is Now A $430 Statue

Just in time for the upcoming Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, First 4 Figures is now taking pre-orders for its large statue recreating the iconic salute seen toward the end of the original game.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater was first announced back in May 2023. It’s a big, fancy remake of the original PS2-era MGS3. The new remake sounds like it will play similarly to the classic stealth game, but thanks to Unreal Engine it looks really, really good.

Now, you can pre-order a $US430 21-inch tall statue based on one of the most iconic moments from Metal Gear Solid 3: Big Boss saluting his old mentor and friend’s grave. And if you want the grave and other goodies along with Big Boss himself, there are two other versions of the statue that cost more and come with extra bits and bobs, including a ghost figure of The Boss herself.

Technically, this statue was announced last year. But now it can be pre-ordered. Keep in mind that this thing won’t arrive until 2025, so you’ll have plenty of time to find a spot on your shelf that can fit Big Boss.

I love that this is the best and easiest way to provide scale. And I mean, it works. I now know exactly how big this statue is and if it would fit on my desk.

