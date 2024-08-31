Netflix’s Next Big Event Is A Uh…Hot Dog Eating Contest

Competitive eating legends Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi are set to face each other for the first time in 15 years live on Netflix. Apparently, the streaming giant would rather spend money on this instead of [insert your favorite Netflix show that was canceled too soon here].

On September 2, Netflix will livestream a hot dog eating contest between Chestnut and Kobayashi. The event is happening in Las Vegas and will be hosted by Rob Riggle and former WWE wrestler Nikki Garcia (previously known as Nikki Bella). The winner of the event will receive a WWE belt for eating the most wieners, handed out by wrestlers Rey Mysterio and Omos.

This might surprise you, but Netflix is going to start hosting WWE content on its service next year and this event is essentially a big promotional event for that. Could you tell? It’s pretty subtle.

“Wait,” I hear you ask, “How is Netflix going to turn a single hot dog contest into a full live-streamed event?” Ahh, I had that question too! Rob Riggle is a funny guy and can vamp as well as anybody else, but there’s only so much entertainment you can squeeze out of two dudes eating hot dogs. Don’t worry, Netflix has some other stuff happening during the event, including a wing-eating contest between pro eater Matt Stonie and three Olympic athletes.

On an unrelated note, here’s a list of every Netflix show the streaming service has canceled. I leave you now with Netflix’s groan-inducing, hard-to-read description of this live event:

It’s a dog-eat-dog world out there — and on Sept. 2, it will be a man- eat–(hot) dog world, too. Streaming live on Netflix, 16-time hot dog– eating champion Joey Chestnut will face off against rival and six-time hot dog–eating champion Takeru Kobayashi in Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef in the ultimate wiener-takes-all competition. Will Chestnut maintain his title as the world’s greatest, or will Kobayashi come in with a vengeance and regain his throne?

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef will be streamed live on Netflix on September 2. Enjoy?

