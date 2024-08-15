New King Kong Game Announced, Let’s Hope It’s Better Than That Last One

Legendary Pictures has announced not one, not four, but three new video games based on the Godzilla vs. Kong franchise, aka the Monsterverse. One of these new games is seemingly focused on the big ape himself, King Kong. Let’s all hope it’s better than that last King Kong game…

The Monsterverse, which is a name I only see used in press releases, started off with 2014’s Godzilla. Since then the franchise has expanded with the actually-pretty-good movie Kong: Skull Island, a few more fun sequels featuring multiple monsters, and even a TV show on Apple+. And now the Monsterverse is expanding once more, this time into the interactive wonderland that is video games.

On August 15, Legendary Pictures announced that it plans to launch three different games based on the Godzilla/Kong universe. Now, before you get too excited, know that one of these games is a mobile thing that looks…fine. It’s now available to pre-order on Android and iOS.

Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers | Gameplay Trailer

Another game will exist in Roblox and will, Legendary states in a press release, let fans “experience” a “unique virtual world where players can engage with the Monsterverse in innovative ways.” So expect to run around completing crappy mini-games while collecting a currency to unlock some in-game cosmetics and maybe watch a trailer. This Roblox game is coming out later this year.

A new King Kong game is set to launch later this year

The big news from today’s announcement is the third game, Kong: Survivor Instinct. According to Legendary and developer 7Levels, this new Kong game is a “2.5D action-adventure game for PC and consoles.” It’s set shortly after the events of Godzilla vs. Kong and sees players taking on the role of a father looking for his missing daughter while exploring a “shattered city.”

All three of these Monsterverse games are planned to arrive before the end of the year. No trailer or screenshots were released for Kong: Survivor Instinct, but the devs did post a teaser image on Twitter.

“The opportunity to work on the hugely popular Monsterverse IP has been an exciting and formative experience for all of us at 7Levels,” said Paweł Biela, a co-founder of the studio. “Not only did we have a chance to show some of the fan-favorite Titans from a unique perspective, but we also found committed and supportive partners in the exceptional people at Legendary.”

So it sounds like this game won’t have you running around as King Kong or Godzilla, but will instead focus on a human trying to survive a monster attack. That sounds interesting! It certainly sounds like it could be better than that last King Kong game.

Skull Island: Rise of Kong was released last year to horrible reviews from players. It was a disaster with awful visuals, bad gameplay, and ugly cutscenes.

It should be noted that the folks who worked on that game reportedly got little support from publisher Game Mill and had to crunch for months to get Rise of Kong out the door on time. The end result: A very, very bad game. Hopefully, Legendary gives 7Levels the time and resources they need to make something much better.

.