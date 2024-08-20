New Mafia Game Announced, Launching Next Year

Today, during Gamescom Opening Night Live, 2K Games and Hangar 13 announced Mafia: The Old Country, the next main entry in the long-running open-world series about gangsters.

This new entry in the franchise is set in Sicily during the early 1900s and appears to be taking the Mafia series back to its roots, showing the very early days of the mob and how it was formed.

Here’s the first trailer for the new Mafia sequel:

2K Games / Hangar 13

As we previously reported in 2022, a new Mafia game has been in the works at Hangar 13 for some time now. The game is reportedly ditching the engine that Hangar 13 created and used on Mafia 3 and the Mafia: Definitive Edition and the studio is moving to Unreal Engine.

Developing story