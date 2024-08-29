New Predator Movie Filming Now With Prey’s Director Returning

The next installment in the Predator franchise, Predator: Badlands, has quietly been filming with Prey director Dan Trachtenberg once again leading the film. And now, thanks to a new report, we know a bit more about this next Predator film.

2022’s Prey was a very good movie and served as a prequel of sorts to the entire Predator franchise. After it was released on Hulu via streaming, it received numerous awards, set some ratings records for the service, and gained a lot of buzz. Disney-owned 20th Century Studios seems to have realized that they have a winning formula on its hands and are quickly moving forward on the next Predator film, which will be released in theaters this time around.

As first reported by AvPGalaxy, a site with a solid track record reporting on Alien and Predator news, the next mainline Predator film has been filming in New Zealand since July. The outlet spotted a casting sheet which included this synopis about the film, which appears to be codenamed “Backpack.”

A groundbreaking film in which one of the two main storylines delves into the intricate bond of two very different sisters, their familial ties are put to the ultimate test as they pursue divergent paths and missions.

That same casting sheet mentioned that an actress set to play the twin sisters would need to be available in New Zealand between June and September. That lines up with a NZ Herald article that mentioned an American film directed by Trachtenberg was shooting in the country in a few locations. The NZ Herald reported the “Backpack” nickname, too. PvZGalaxy also found a different report with what appears to be set photos from “Backpack.”

So it seems very likely that the next Predator film is deep into production right now. And for you Prey fans out there, don’t worry. It’s already been reported that Trachtenberg is set to direct a Prey 2 after Predator: Badlands. There’s a lot of alien big-game hunting in our future.

.