New PS5 SSD Will Let You Store All Of The Games For Just $1,000

Few PlayStation 5 owners dare to dream of a day when all of their games can be downloaded and installed on the console at the same time. But thanks to a new 8TB SSD, that dream is becoming a little more real, and very expensive.

Western Digital announced on Tuesday that it’s expanding its line of SSD expansion drives for the PS5 to include an 8TB one that costs $US1,000. That is twice the price of the console itself, or about the same as buying 14 new, full-priced blockbuster games. But with that SSD you could actually store all of those new games, and many, many more, without having to constantly be playing installation Jenga.

Pre-orders for the new 8TB WD Black SN850P NVMe SSD for PS5 consoles are live now and they start shipping out on September 12. It expands on the line of existing Western Digital SSDs that include 1TB ($US130), 2TB ($US200), and 4TB ($US350). Yes, the 8TB model is actually more expensive than two 4TB ones combined. Luxury doesn’t come cheap.

I have not done the math to see if the new 8TB SSD could actually hold every game I own on PS5 which, combined with PS4 backwards compatibility, is a pretty sizable library at this point. Of course, while behemoths like Destiny 2 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are well over 100GB each, many triple-A games are still in the 50-75GB range. And indie games are tiny by comparison. An 8TB SSD could probably handle about 100 average-sized games, and many hundreds more with the right mix of smaller hits (Vampire Survivors, Balatro, and Animal Well are all under 1GB each).

Not that I can actually afford to blow $US1,000 on the convenience of switching between all of my games on the fly. Still, it’s nice to dream.