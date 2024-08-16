NYT Connections Hints: Friday, August 16

Happy Friday! Time to wake up your gray matter to get your weekend rolling. Going to see Alien: Romulus? If you haven’t checked out the previous Alien movies, you might not have the stomach for that. But let’s start with your brain.
Your daily sweet 16 words are back and ready for your best grouping efforts. The popular Connections brainbuster from The New York Times has four groups of words with a shared theme or commonality, but they’re shuffled into random order for you to figure out. Remember to take your time — many words have multiple meanings, so think twice before you click.
Today’s words: OK, COWBOY, ANKLE, SUN, HI, TIDE, YO-YO, MA, FAIR GO-GO, AVERAGE, ELEVATOR, PA, SO-SO, OR, and THIGH-HIGH
Today’s NYT Connections Hints
The rules are simple: Yellow group is the easiest, purple group is the hardest (and usually contains the most obscure wordplay), blue and green are somewhere in between. Pick four words at a time — four wrong guesses and you lose.
Without tipping our hand too much, here are your hints:
YELLOW: Not terrific
GREEN: Map quest
BLUE: Made for walkin’
PURPLE: Comes and goes
Today’s NYT Connections Groups
Still stumped? Now we’re in spoiler territory. Each group’s theme has a name. Here are today’s:
YELLOW: Meh
GREEN: US State Abbreviations
BLUE: Kinds of Boots
PURPLE: Things That Go Up and Down
Today’s NYT Connections Answers
Struck out? Don’t feel bad – the Times loves to throw some serious curveballs, and you probably tried it before you had your morning coffee. We’ll give you the big reveal here, and better luck next time! Or if you got it, congratulations!
YELLOW: AVERAGE, FAIR, OK, SO-SO
GREEN: HI, MA, OR, PA
BLUE: ANKLE, COWBOY, GO-GO, THIGH-HIGH
PURPLE: ELEVATOR, SUN, TIDE, YO-YO
Come back Monday before you dive into your daily dose of Connections!
