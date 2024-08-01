One Of The Biggest Streamers On The Planet Wants To Marathon A Bloodborne Remaster Into Existence

Kai Cenat is at it again. After taking on and overcoming Elden Ring and its expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, the massively popular Twitch streamer Cenat is once again marathoning a game from FromSoftware’s legendary catalog, and he’s tackling the best one. That’s right, he’s playing Bloodborne, the best game to ever exist.

Beginning August 2, Cenat intends to play Bloodborne until he beats it. The event will likely be in the vein of his past gaming streams—complete with a death counter and timer measuring how long it takes him to complete the game—though I suspect this marathon won’t be as long or difficult as Elden Ring proved. When he isn’t playing Bloodborne, Cenat will probably be entertaining celebrity guests, dressing up alongside friends of his, and sleeping onstream. I’m expecting a full on production, the likes of which we’ve previously seen from Cenat, who refurnished his streaming space to fit the aesthetics of Elden Ring as he played. His announcement post is probably a good indication of what’s to come.

PLAYING BLOODBORNE UNTIL I BEAT IT AUGUST 2ND AT 6PM EST🧟 BE THERE pic.twitter.com/fdrYLqONYl — AMP KAI (@KaiCenat) July 31, 2024

Quite impressively, the trailer for the marathon is a mostly faithful recreation of Bloodborne’s opening cutscene. Taking place from the first-person perspective of the player character, the trailer reinterprets the scene into live-action and shows the faithful blood ministration that transports the player into the living nightmare of Yharnam, Bloodborne’s main setting.

As the camera whips between a blurry first-person view and a clearer third-person perspective, it’s revealed that Cenat is laying on the operating table of the clinic and has cast himself as the Hunter, the moniker given to the game’s main character. Unfortunately, Cenat and his crew stopped just short of recreating the entirety of the scene, which features a lupine beast emerging from blood before erupting into fire, and a subsequent swarm of ghoulish “messengers,” but I understand not getting bogged down in the weeds with all of that.

In the past, Cenat has approached similar titles, such as Elden Ring and Ghost of Tsushima, because they’ve come heavily recommended by his fans. Bloodborne appears to be no different, but according to him, there’s an even greater purpose to this marathon than just content. In a follow up post, Cenat claims, “This for the entire FromSoft Community who’ve been wishing for a remaster on this game and been wanting it on PC,” before continuing to say that his fans think he “could make something shake.”

Cenat’s Elden Ring streams garnered hundreds of thousands of live viewers, and the guy is regularly breaking streaming records these days, so it isn’t hard to imagine how much attention this is going to generate for Bloodborne. Though the game is deeply beloved and has grown into a revered classic, its exclusivity to the PS4 has hampered its ability to become a seller like Elden Ring, which has moved more than 25 million copies. While I wouldn’t bank on this escapade heavily influencing the likelihood of an eventual port or remaster, there will almost certainly be a resurgence of Bloodborne sales, and I’m really looking forward to seeing my favorite game back on the timeline.

Through the years, FromSoftware’s president Hidetaka Miyazaki—who’s also directed most of its biggest games including Bloodborne—has repeated that he’d love to see it ported to PC and modern consoles, but has also stressed that the matter is almost entirely out of his hands. I guess Cenat is now taking it into his own.