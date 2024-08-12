Our Favorite Cosplay From Japan Expo Paris 2024

Japan Expo Paris is the largest Japanese pop culture convention outside of the country it honors, so you can always expect some incredible cosplay from the four-day convention. This time around, Omaruisfed and Mineralblu teamed up to bring us the best looks from Japan Expo 2024, from a beloved (but unexpected) Baldur’s Gate 3 trio to several iconic One Piece characters. I was really excited to see what the French had in store for us, and I was not disappointed—there’s several looks on this list that had my jaw on the floor, trust me. The craftsmanship and styling is top, top notch—Paris really is so chic!

As usual, we’ve gathered the best cosplay from the long weekend for your perusal, and there’s a cool video embedded below that includes even more looks that didn’t make it here. Click through to see the best costumes and cosplay from Japan Expo Paros 2024. Au revoir!

Acheron, Honkai Star Rail

Photo: Minerablu / Omaruisfed

Very cleverly constructed and also just flat-out beautiful. The wig eats, as well.

Cinderella

Photo: Minerablu / Omaruisfed

I love the version of Cinderella makeup this cosplayer did! It’s a little bit more editorial, and when paired with the incredible beadwork on the dress it’s like a high-fashion magazine spread!

Soraka, League of Lgends

Photo: Minerablu / Omaruisfed

Another beautifully sewn piece—are all French people good at making clothes? What’s going on?

Jaheira, Astarion, Isobel, Baldur’s Gate 3

Photo: Minerablu / Omaruisfed

Hell yeah it’s the grey-haired gang. Astarion has the energy down pat, Jaheira is giving mother, Isobel you rule, miss you.

Griffith, Berserk

Photo: Minerablu / Omaruisfed

The wig is so good I just know an HBO Targaryen is screaming somewhere.

Kasumi, Dead or Alive

Photo: Minerablu / Omaruisfed

I just know this cosplayer could beat me up, and that’s okay!

Alucard & Maria Renard, Castlevania: Symphony of Night

Photo: Minerablu / Omaruisfed

I love how these outfits play off of and compliment each other so well, how even the wigs fit perfectly.

Rikku, Yuna, Pain, Final Fantasy X-II

Photo: Minerablu / Omaruisfed

I love a good skimpy cosplay, I have endless respect for it. And I have equally endless respect for someone who sits on the border of sexy and silly. Hell yes all around.

Fallout

Photo: Minerablu / Omaruisfed

This is just really cool. A fun way to do a group costume while letting each person figure out their own style/vibe. I love this.

King Endymion, Black Lady, Serenity, Sailor Moon

Photo: Minerablu / Omaruisfed

The wigs are laid, and the seams are perfect yet again. What is in the water over there?!

Alexstrasza, World of Warcraft

Photo: Minerablu / Omaruisfed

Love how this cosplayer has done their armor in a way that mimics the World of Warcraft art style, rather than going hyper-realistic. This is sick.

Salome and Boa Hancock, One Piece

Photo: Minerablu / Omaruisfed

Just exquisite. Look at the color palette, the makeup, the wigs. Ugh.

Sanji, Nami, Mihawk, One Piece

Photo: Minerablu / Omaruisfed

These guys look cool as hell.

The Sorceress

Photo: Minerablu / Omaruisfed

I love when someone comes to a convention cosplaying as their own, fully-fleshed out character. I could talk to them for hours about this. Look at how incredible this looks—the jewelry hanging off of that metallic horned crown, the shoulder pieces with the tassels! This is so sick!!

Shadowheart, Baldur’s Gate 3

Photo: Minerablu / Omaruisfed

It’s the perfect princess who has never done anything wrong!

Billy Kid, Zenless Zone Zero

Photo: Minerablu / Omaruisfed

Guys, this convention really brought the heat. The beautifully made mask, the perfectly styled wig, the armor construction. Top-notch stuff.

Silver Wolf, Honkai: Star Rail

Photo: Minerablu / Omaruisfed

This. Looks. So. Wild. This could be a character in a live-action movie. Yooooooo. I don’t really have words.

Mean Girls

Photo: Minerablu / Omaruisfed

Yes. No notes. I love that they brought this to a convention and did it so perfectly.