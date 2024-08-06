Our Favorite Cosplay Looks From Anime Expo 2024

Since 1992, Anime Expo has been bringing the cosplay heat to the Los Angeles Convention Center, and this year was no exception. Once again the vicinity to Hollywood brings out some of the most impressive costumes on the convention circuit, from sexy One Piece fits to wildly massive constructions.

As usual, cosplay photographer Mineralblu has provided us with a fantastic selection of great costumes to ogle, as well as a video highlighting even more that didn’t make this slideshow. Click through to see our favorite looks from Anime Expo 2024, and see which one is your fave.

Mineralblu

Chatterbox, Nikke

Photo: Mineralblu

Holy shit. Look at this absolute unit. Imagine seeing this thing on the show floor? What an incredible build.

Ada Wong, Resident Evil

Photo: Mineralblu

Her face card? Never declined.

Sexy Naruto

Photo: Mineralblu

I had to have someone explain this to me, and I’m glad I have learned about it. This cosplayer looks incredible.

Ivankov, One Piece

Photo: Mineralblu

Mad respect to anyone who can wear a one-piece (teehee) that’s got that high of a thigh cut. And to do it with such incredible poise and confidence? That’s mother.

Buggy, One Piece

Photo: Mineralblu

I love when cosplayers take a very-not-hot-character and make them hot.

Iono and Hex Maniac, Pokemon

Photo: Mineralblu

Guys. The wigs. Look at how incredible the wigs are. This is the kind of hair work that the girls of Ru Paul’s Drag Race would be envious of. This is absolutely incredible work, no notes.

Akuma, Street Fighter

Photo: Mineralblu

I give credit to anyone who can wear these kinds of eye contacts because I just know they’re uncomfortable as hell.

Rathalos, Monster Hunter World

Photo: Mineralblu

I love armor-based cosplay, because you can really hone in on some incredible details—the slashes across the helm, the scales running down the chest and the hilt of the blade. This is so gorgeous.

Leeloo, The Fifth Element

Photo: Mineralblu

I will always respect someone willing to wear what is essentially several strips of fabric stitched together and then walk around a show floor full of weird dudes.

Haunter, Pokemon

Photo: Mineralblu

You better not be a sexy Haunter when I show up!

Ryuk, Death Note

Photo: Mineralblu

New sleep paralysis demon just dropped.

Agrat, Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Photo: Mineralblu

This is just pristine. The perfect makeup, the expertly styled wig, the color-matched accessories. This looks like it could be in a movie.

Lilith, Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Photo: Mineralblu

Look at that scary-ass snake! The beautiful flower in her hand! I love props!

Dank Magician, Yu Gi Oh!

Photo: Mineralblu

This is so, so, so good. Yu Gi Oh!’s Dark Magician, but make him dank. I love weed jokes. I love cosplay. I love them together.

Star Nemesis Morgana, League of Legends

Photo: Mineralblu

Look at how her wig, makeup, and color panelling on her wings makes her look iridescent. This is so incredibly beautiful.

Ragyo, Kill La Kill

Photo: Mineralblu

Ragyo is a character who just screams luxury, and this cosplayer knows exactly how to pull that off.

Dr. Stone

Photo: Mineralblu

If this cosplayer walked around with this green LED light they deserve all the awards, what a brilliant way to add even more depth to an incredible costume.

Arcane

Photo: Mineralblu

Group cosplays are incredible, but they can often fall victim to a common problem: one cosplayer stands out too much from the others, either because there’s a quality difference or they just didn’t color/fabric match. This is not one of those instances. They all look incredible and cohesive.