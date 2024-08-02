Our Favorite Cosplay Looks From San Diego Comic-Con 2024

San Diego Comic-Con is always one of the best events when it comes to cosplay, with the vicinity to Hollywood giving us impressively detailed builds, stunning craftsmanship, and, quite frankly, gorgeous people. SDCC 2024 was no exception, with the three-day event that ran the last weekend in July at the San Diego Convention Center providing a near-endless supply of Star Wars characters, Final Fantasy femmes, and more.

As usual, MineralBlu has provided us with some incredible cosplay photography from the long nerdy weekend, and a cool little video showing off some of the looks that didn’t make it here. Click through to see our favorite cosplay costumes from San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

Sam, Honkai Star Rail

Photo: Mineralblu

The smoke coming out of the mask? The details on the armor? This is wild.

John Coffey, The Green Mile

Photo: Mineralblu

I love when a cosplay leans into how much a person looks like/embodies the character, and this is uncanny!

Cloud in Drag and Company, Final Fantasy 7

Photo: Mineralblu

The look on this cosplayer’s face—they know they ate this up.

Poison Ivy

Photo: Mineralblu

One of my favorite characters to see in cosplay because there’s so many fun ways to embody her!

Photo: Mineralblu

They’re having a blast, they look great, this is the epitome of good cosplay.

Photo: Mineralblu

Love to see a Laura Kinney cosplay, and this person nails it. The wig is pristine, the makeup is perfect, the fit refuses to quit.

Venompool

Photo: Mineralblu

This is wild. I can’t even fathom how uncomfortable it must be to wear this thing, but also can’t get over how much it doesn’t look like a huge suit someone has climbed into. The way the fabric of the Deadpool costume pulls across Venom’s flesh is incredibly realistic. This is one of my faves.

Dragonborn and Alfira, Baldur’s Gate 3

Photo: Mineralblu

Everyone’s favorite bard and the lizard man! Look at how good these two look together.

The Borderlands Crew

Photo: Mineralblu

Borderlands characters are so incredible to see in cosplay forms because of the cel-shading. It’s really an incredible visual, so seeing five different characters hanging out together is jaw-dropping. Look at how much effort was put into the clothing, the way the creases in the clothes are also cel-shaded! Brilliant!

Killer Frost & Mr. Freeze

Photo: Mineralblu

Old-school comic book characters translate really well to cosplay because of the bright colors and super-stylized accessories. Just look at how cool they look!

Stolas, Millie, and Blitzo, Helluva Boss

Photo: Mineralblu

I’m gonna be honest, I know nothing about Helluva Boss. But I do know good makeup and styling, and this is top-tier. See how vibrant and opaque their face makeup is? How well-coiffed the wigs are? The craftsmanship shown int he fabric? Phew, this is good.

Rhaenrya Targaryen, House of the Dragon

Photo: Mineralblu

Everyone bow down for my queen, this cosplay is incredible. From the makeup that is soft but identical to how Emma D’Arcy’s is on the show, to the soft wispy hairs framing their face, this is someone who understands how to step into a character.

Inside Out 2

Photo: Mineralblu

The faces they’re making absolutely sell this.

I Dream of Jeannie

Photo: Mineralblu

I grew up watching episodes of this show whenever I slept over my Yia-Yia’s house, so this is really lovely to see. I love her wig.

Creature from the Black Lagoon

Photo: Mineralblu

I love an ooey-gooey cosplay that just looks like it would be yucky to touch. The sequins woven into this cosplay add a lovely bit of watery shimmer that is also fabulously beautiful—there’s just so much incredible detail at work here that floors me.

Photo: Mineralblu

Kid cosplay! Kid cosplay! This is so cool, and must have been such an incredible experience for this kid—plus it’s so well-done he probably put half the other cosplayers to shame.

Medieval Mandalorian, Star Wars

Photo: Mineralblu

I love when a cosplayer takes an established character or visual and has some fun with it, either combining it with another character or imagining them in a totally different universe. This is a great example of that, from the chainmail underneath the Mandalorian armor to the freakin’ crossbow. Sick shit.

The Batman Who Laughs

Photo: Mineralblu

Thanks, I’m terrified.