Please Don’t Spend $300+ On A PS4 Copy Of The Deadpool Game

A new Deadpool movie means two things: Marvel is about to make a lot of money and people all over the internet are going to try and tap into what is likely to be one of the biggest pop culture events of the year. And that means someone is trying to sell a $US970 copy of that Deadpool game from 2013 on eBay.

For the last few months, hype has been building for the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. I probably don’t need to tell you that because the film’s stars—Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman—have been practically showing up everywhere promoting the film which released on July 26 to mostly positive reviews and a huge box office take.

And all this Deadpool hype has led to a resurgence in people going, “Oh hey, remember that Deadpool video game Activision published back in like 2013?” As such, it’s not surprising then that a lot of eBay sellers are digging through their drawers and closets to try and sell sealed copies of said Deadpool game for hundreds of dollars. But uh, hey, don’t spend that much money on a sealed copy of the Deadpool game, okay? Come on.

Originally released in 2013 for Xbox 360, PS3, and PC, the Deadpool game was a totally serviceable, kind of short, somewhat fun character-action game starring Nolan North as the voice of the famous Marvel merc. It was delisted in 2014 once Activision’s Marvel license expired, but was ported to PS4 and Xbox One in 2016 alongside the release of the original Deadpool movie. It then got delisted again from digital stores in 2017. As such, the only legal way to play Deadpool (if you don’t own it already) is to find a physical copy. And over on eBay, you have plenty of pricey options.

Want to spend about $US1000 on a copy of Deadpool?

A quick search of the auction site reveals dozens and dozens of copies of Deadpool across all platforms. Some used copies are being sold for reasonable amounts, like $US40 to $US70.

However, some people—likely trying to take advantage of all the hype—are trying to sell sealed copies of Deadpool for anywhere between $US150 to $US400.

Screenshot: eBay / Activison / Marvel / Kotaku

I found one person trying to sell a graded, sealed copy of Deadpool on PS4. The asking price? A whopping, eye-watering, incomprehensible $US970! Another person is asking for over $US2,000. Once again, I must ask that you not spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on a PS4 copy of Deadpool. Trust me, the game isn’t worth that much.

If you really, really want to play Deadpool again, GameStop sells it for $US50. I bet your local game store sells it for about that much or less. And some people on eBay, as mentioned already, are selling totally fine used copies for well under $US970.

But maybe you are a game collector looking to invest in a copy of Deadpool and sell it in a few years during the next big Deadpool MCU sequel hype cycle. If that’s the case, I’d like to remind you that all bubbles eventually pop. Just keep that in mind as you buy a $US300 copy of Deadpool on Xbox 360.

