Pokémon Fans Pay Tribute As Original Misty Voice Actor Dies At 46

After a battle with breast cancer, Rachael Lillis, the original English voice actor for some of Pokémon’s most iconic characters, has died at 46. News of this came from a social media post from Veronica Taylor, who originally voiced Pokémon anime protagonist Ash Ketchum and co-starred alongside Lillis in the early seasons of the show. Lillis was best known for her work as Ash’s traveling companion Misty, Team Rocket’s Jessie, and several Pokémon throughout the series.
Taylor’s post confirmed that Lillis passed on August 10. Lillis’ breast cancer diagnosis was announced in May and a GoFundMe campaign was set up to help raise money for her medical care. Donors helped raise over $US96,000.
“Rachael was so thankful for all of the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled with cancer,” Taylor wrote in her post. “It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately.”
As news of Lillis’ passing spread online, Pokémon fans and other voice actors paid tribute to her with posts of their own, recounting how her voice work colored so many of their childhood memories watching the early seasons of the anime.
Lillis’ work as Misty and Jessie ended in 2006 after the Pokémon anime dub production shifted from 4Kids to The Pokémon Company, resulting in the recasting of nearly every character in the show. However, Lillis’ voice has persisted through much of Pokémon media, as she also voiced Jigglypuff, and her performance as the singing Normal/Fairy-type Pokémon has been used in more recent games and appearances like 2018’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the 2019 Detective Pikachu film.
