Pokémon Fans Pay Tribute As Original Misty Voice Actor Dies At 46

After a battle with breast cancer, Rachael Lillis, the original English voice actor for some of Pokémon’s most iconic characters, has died at 46. News of this came from a social media post from Veronica Taylor, who originally voiced Pokémon anime protagonist Ash Ketchum and co-starred alongside Lillis in the early seasons of the show. Lillis was best known for her work as Ash’s traveling companion Misty, Team Rocket’s Jessie, and several Pokémon throughout the series.

Taylor’s post confirmed that Lillis passed on August 10. Lillis’ breast cancer diagnosis was announced in May and a GoFundMe campaign was set up to help raise money for her medical care. Donors helped raise over $US96,000.

We all know Rachael Lillis from the many wonderful roles she played. She filled our Saturday mornings and before/after school hours with her beautiful voice, her terrific comic timing, and her remarkable acting skills. #RachaelLillis pic.twitter.com/XOjFqY0C1L — Veronica Taylor (@TheVeronicaT) August 12, 2024

“Rachael was so thankful for all of the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled with cancer,” Taylor wrote in her post. “It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately.”

As news of Lillis’ passing spread online, Pokémon fans and other voice actors paid tribute to her with posts of their own, recounting how her voice work colored so many of their childhood memories watching the early seasons of the anime.

Sad to hear of the passing of Rachael Lillis, many know her as the voice of Misty & Jessie from Pokémon. While she had many other incredible roles, growing up with the Pokémon anime wouldn’t have been the same without her and her amazing talent. My condolences. pic.twitter.com/oStdnNq7vS — Leonhart (@LeonhartYT) August 12, 2024

RIP Rachael Lillis. Gone far too soon. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BltojFGbfv — Ace Trainer Liam (@AceTrainerLiam) August 12, 2024

An icon gone too soon. Rachael Lillis was responsible for so many happy Saturday mornings for so many kids, myself included. We will always remember your voice. pic.twitter.com/sxhHnT2mTn — Kaiji Von Tang (@KaijiTang) August 12, 2024

Very sad news to share: Voice actress Rachael Lillis, who had roles as the original Misty, Jessie, and more, passed away from cancer on August 10, as shared by @TheVeronicaT. She was extremely talented and will be very missed. pic.twitter.com/AvBkxuIO8E — PokéJungle: Pokémon Game & Merch News (@pokejungle) August 12, 2024

With recent news of the passing Rachael Lillis, I must share my favorite voice acting moment from her. The level or genuine emotion she put into Misty during this scene is just beautiful. pic.twitter.com/ImV7NAcBNn — ChikoCheez (@ChikoritaCheez) August 12, 2024

So sad. She was one of the funniest, sweetest, kindest people. My dear friend for so many years. Celebrate her life by watching OG Pokemon, especially Team Rocket, she will always be my partner in comedic crime. RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/jTWaI0d8pG — Eric Stuart (@eric_stuart) August 12, 2024

RIP to voice actress Rachael Lillis, perhaps best known for her roles as Misty and Team Rocket’s Jessie in the original Pokémon dub. A deeply underrated piece of the international franchise, Lillis found depth and sympathy amid the fantastic and the boisterous. pic.twitter.com/zBRO4xDOHt — Daniel Dockery (@dandock) August 12, 2024

Lillis’ work as Misty and Jessie ended in 2006 after the Pokémon anime dub production shifted from 4Kids to The Pokémon Company, resulting in the recasting of nearly every character in the show. However, Lillis’ voice has persisted through much of Pokémon media, as she also voiced Jigglypuff, and her performance as the singing Normal/Fairy-type Pokémon has been used in more recent games and appearances like 2018’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the 2019 Detective Pikachu film.

.