PS Plus Is Losing A Ton Of Great Games Next Month

Sony has quietly updated its list of PlayStation Plus games leaving the service in September. According to the current list, 12 games will be gone next month, including the first-party open-world action game Horizon Forbidden West.

It’s always nice when popular video game subscription services like Xbox’s Game Pass and PlayStation’s Plus Library add new games for folks to play. But many of these games will eventually leave for various reasons—contracts expire, deals end, etc. And in September, Sony will remove a dozen games from PS Plus.

As spotted by Wario64 and PlayStation Lifestyle, 12 games have been added to the “Last Chance to Play” section of PlayStation Plus, indicating that they will be removed from the subscription service next month.

This is the list of games leaving:

Horizon Forbidden West

Star Ocean: First Departure R

Star Ocean: The Divine Force

Star Ocean: The Last Hope

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

NieR: Replicant

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Alien: Isolation

Cloudpunk

Spiritfarer

As PlayStation Lifestyle points out, this is just what’s been announced so far, and more games could be added to this list and removed in September. Sony’s always handled this part of running a subscription service poorly, so be prepared that more could be leaving than just the list below.

And yes, a first-party PlayStation game—Horizon: Forbidden West—is set to exit PS Plus soon. I’m not sure why Sony is removing the game from the service, but if you haven’t beaten the massive open-world robo-dino adventure game, you might want to download it now and finish it up.

Meanwhile, Alien: Isolation is heading out right as the latest Alien film hits theaters (I wonder if that’s a coincidence…) and Marvel’s Midnight Suns is getting yoinked, too. That’s also happening shortly before a big Marvel show featuring witches and magic arrives in October. Hmmm…almost as if the owners of these brands and games want to pull these titles out of a subscription plan right before some new piece of media arrives and drives up interest and sales.

