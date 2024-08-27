Quentin Tarantino Won’t Watch Toy Story 4, Says Previous Film Had ‘Perfect’ Ending

Did you know that Quentin Tarantino loves the first three Toy Story movies, and even considers the third entry in the franchise to be one of the best movies he’s ever seen? Well, now you know. And he also has some thoughts on Toy Story 4, too.

The first Toy Story movie landed in theaters in 1995 and basically changed everything. It demonstrated that you could make a full-length CG animated feature and that people would show up to watch it. Four years later we got Toy Story 2 and then in 2010, we got what many assumed would be the final film, Toy Story 3. The third film ends with Woody and the gang being given to a new child as Andy, all grown up, leaves for college. And according to Tarantino, Pixar should have stopped there and not made 2019’s Toy Story 4.

On the August 25 episode of Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, the famous Pulp Fiction writer and director was talking about trilogies and franchises, when he shared his love of Toy Story and how he didn’t want to watch the fourth movie.

Disney / Pixar

“In the case of Toy Story, the third one is just magnificent. It’s one of the best movies I’ve ever seen,” Tarantino told Maher. “And if you’ve seen the other two, then it’s devastating.”

“But the thing is, then three years later or something, they did a fourth [film]. And I have no desire to see it. You literally ended the story as perfect as you could, so no, I don’t care if it’s good. I’m done. I am done.”

Tarantino admitted that Toy Story 4 could “still be good” but he doesn’t care.

Maher then asked if this is why he didn’t make Kill Bill 3, as it ended perfectly, and Tarantino replied, “I killed Bill.” So yeah, no need for another one of those.

Now, quick, someone get a mic in front of Tarantino, preferably without having Maher in the room, and ask him his thoughts on Toy Story 5, which was announced in 2023 and fully revealed in August during D23.

