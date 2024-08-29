Report: PlayStation 5 Pro To Be Announced In A Few Weeks

As spotted by VGC, a well-renowned and reliable leaker, billbil-kun at Dealabs Magazine, is claiming insider information suggests the PS5 Pro is about to be announced.

While a PS5 Pro is something of an inevitability, given Sony’s pattern with previous consoles, nothing official has been announced by the Japanese console giant. The PS5 Slim was revealed last October, and came out in November 2023, offering a trimmer version of the four-year-old console. Almost a year later would be about the right time to announce a pre-Christmas launch of a souped-up version of the machine.

Rumors of the Pro have swirled for a while, beginning around the end of 2023 with claims it was being developed as “Project Trinity,” and followed in March this year with talk of proprietary upscaling, under the amazing name of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution. It was also claimed that it would almost three times as powerful as the current Xbox Series X’s 12 teraflops, with Sony acting fast to strike down videos containing such information.

According to billbil-kun, there are no big surprises for the name of the machine—the leaker claims it’ll just be known as the“PS5 Pro.” They also claim to have seen the packaging the console will come in, but in an attempt to avoid copywrite strikes, they’ve made the unusual move of drawing the design themselves!

It appears it’s very similar in design to the Slim, but for having the three black stripes down the side of its faceplates, rather than the previous one, and not surprisingly being slightly thicker.

The packaging allegedly seen by Dealabs showed a device without a disc drive, suggesting it might be a separate add-on again, letting people cut costs if they’d rather go digital-only.

The key information here is the claim that the announcement will be in the next few weeks. This, again, aligns with Sony’s habits. While this would be coming a year later than the announcement of the PS4 Pro, that also came in September with a November release date, but that extra time between original release and Pro launch is easily explained by the year of complete turmoil that followed the launch of the console in the wake of the global pandemic and chip shortages.