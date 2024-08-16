Rogue One Will Be A ‘Different’ Movie After Andor Season 2, Says Diego Luna

The Star Wars: Rogue One prequel series Andor is set to return with its second season in 2025. And its main star says that when it finally returns, it will make Rogue One feel like a “different film.”

The first season of Disney+’s Star Wars: Andor was a massive success, racking up numerous awards and positive reviews from critics and fans. The show’s more mature storytelling and darker themes as well as some excellent writing helped it become some of the best Star Wars material ever made. In fact, it was probably one of 2022’s best shows. And now, as hype builds for the show’s second season, Andor star Diego Luna is teasing how the show will forever change how folks look at Rogue One.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Luna talked about how excited he was for the return of Alan Tudyk’s K-2S0, a fan-favorite droid first seen in Rogue One who didn’t make an appearance in Andor’s first season.

“It was delicious to get to work with Alan again and be on the same set with him,” said Luna. “It just helps fulfill the full circle. You’re going to see why K-2 is so important in Rogue One. And how does he get to be such an important character for the Rebellion.”

Disney / Lucasfilm

Not only will people get to see Andor meet K-2SO in the new season, but the history of other characters before Rogue One will be shown and Luna says all of this will change the film quite a bit when folks go back and rewatch it.

“I think people watching Rogue One, after watching season 2, are going to see a different film. Everything will be signified differently knowing what had to happen for K-2 to be there. It’s going to make you witness the journey of Rogue One in a different way, I think. And not just with K-2, but with many other characters. I think it’ll be really cool,” said Luna.

The man who’s played Cassian Andor since 2016’s Rogue One also told EW that he believes Lucasfilm and Disney will likely bring the film back to theaters following the release of Andor’s second season.

“I’m sure someone from Lucasfilm and Disney will give us the opportunity to watch season 2 and then go straight to watch the film on a big screen with tons of popcorn and friends around.”

.