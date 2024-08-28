September’s PS Plus Games Include Wizard Basketball And Real Baseball

As we near the end of August, it’s time once more for PlayStation to reveal the next collection of free games coming to PS Plus in September. This time around, we’ve got two very different sports titles and a wonderful little horror game.

On August 28, PlayStation officially announced the next three monthly PS Plus games. These new games will be available to subscribers starting on September 3. Here’s the full list:

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions | PS4, PS5

MLB The Show 24 | PS4, PS5

Little Nightmares II | PS4, PS5

Remember, to access, download, and play these games you’ll need to be an active PS Plus Essential, Extra, or Premium tier subscriber. And if your subscription runs out in the future, you’ll no longer be able to play these games.

The 3 games added to PS Plus in September 2024

Quidditch Champions is likely the big star of this month’s free PlayStation Plus games. I know Harry Potter fans have been clamoring for a new Quidditch game, letting them play the fictional wizard sport seen in the books and movies, for many years now. Unfortunately, all I can think about is how Harry Potter author JK Rowling— a nasty, evil woman with horrible views on trans people—will likely end up making even more money because of this game. Sigh.

WB Games

The other sports game included in this month’s PS Plus collection is MLB The Show 24. Like in previous years, this installment in the yearly baseball sim actually launched a few months back on Game Pass on Xbox, even though it’s published by Sony and developed by a PlayStation studio. Strange stuff! But now PS Plus subscribers can freely download and play the MLB The Show 24 on PS5 and PS4.

Finally, Little Nightmares II arrives on PS Plus next month, which is perfect. We are getting closer to spooky season, which starts in October (or maybe kinda sorta in the last two weeks of September), so grab this bite-sized horror game now and you’ll have a new scary game to play as the weather cools down and Halloween candy starts arriving on store shelves.

