Shadow, Amy’s Absence, And More The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About From The Sonic 3 Trailer

Don’t ask me how many times I’ve watched the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the third entry in Paramount’s live-action adaptation of the life and times of Sega’s speedy mascot. Don’t ask me if I just watched it again after typing that sentence. While the wait was excruciating, fans’ reactions to the first three minutes of footage from the upcoming live-action adaptation have been pretty much universally positive. It’s still a few months before the movie premieres on December 20, but with nearly 20 million views on Twitter alone, the first trailer has been a viral sensation all its own.

Let’s break down some of the big talking points coming out of the first trailer.

Paramount Pictures

Keanu Reeves as Shadow

Image: Paramount

Ever since we found out that The Matrix star Keanu Reeves would be voicing Shadow the Hedgehog, the blue blur’s rival and the antagonist of the third movie, fans have been waiting to hear what he would sound like. And he sounds like the most broody version of Reeves you can imagine, but it also works with the enigmatic, dangerous version of Shadow we see in the trailer.

What we’ve seen thus far feels like a happy medium between the theatrical villain he was in Sonic Adventure 2 and the boorish loner he’s become as of late. However, that drama comes through in his mannerisms and the stylish way he fights. Skeptics are leaving the trailer as believers. However, some folks want to hear the full breadth of his performance and feel like they were expecting Reeves to put on more of a “voice.” This has been a contentious discussion point surrounding films like the Super Mario Bros. Movie, which notoriously had actors like Chris Pratt and Seth Rogan speaking basically just like themselves. But I’d argue Reeves’ delivery fits Shadow more than those actors fit Mario and Donkey Kong.

I need to hear more of Keanu. But so far I’m not impressed. It’s literally just Keanu. No effort to put on some sort of voice. This is why I hate hollywood actors as these roles. pic.twitter.com/uPamDktHhy — Crona (@The14thDemon) August 27, 2024

The idea that to be a voice actor it’s mandatory to change ur voice is tiring Knuckles don’t sound like Knuckles but Idris Elba is cookin crazy with the role Keanu Reeves sounds perfect for Shadow but suddenly we ain’t impressed bc his voice isn’t changed?? Get outta here https://t.co/lmndPsKrgI — KurimZone 黒⚫️ (@kurimz_artz) August 29, 2024

All the Keanu Reeves Shadow voice acting drama reminded me of Surf’s Up. Not only are the actors using their normal voices. But they’re using their normal speech patterns and mannerisms too. Most of it was improvised! Yet even the most mundane moments are peak performances. pic.twitter.com/HnooHpTYeU — 💥LEO💥 – Voice Actor 🎙️ / Artist 🎨 (@LeopoldTheBrave) August 29, 2024

Our first look at Maria Robotnik

Image: Paramount

Shadow is the focus of much of the trailer, and that includes a look at his tragic backstory. In Sonic Adventure 2, Shadow’s path of destruction begins after the death of Maria Robotnik, a young girl who Shadow was created to save from a life-threatening illness. Maria will be portrayed by Furiosa actor Alyla Browne, and based on the trailer, it looks like she will meet a similar fate in the film. Fans are (jokingly) excited, but some also hope that the jokes don’t make their way into the theater, because hearing a bunch of people cheering as a child dies on-screen would not capture the somber tone of the scene.

We sort of glossed over this before, but Maria obviously dies. Looks like it’ll be from an explosion though, a much more PG-friendly death. pic.twitter.com/1b8zgte8l2 — Sonic Stadium ✪ Sonic News & Community (@sonicstadium) August 27, 2024

They are going to kill the hell out of this poor girl and you will be able to hear the moment they do it from fucking space https://t.co/AVQIc8ldje — Ash Parrish (@adashtra) August 27, 2024

Sonic: We’re more alike than you know. I lost someone I cared about too.

Shads: Were you there?

Sonic: ?

Shads: Did you witness them die in front of you. The light fade in their eyes; their hand grow cold as the life left them.

Sonic: ….

Shads: Thought so. We’re nothing alike. pic.twitter.com/FF93Y7FTW3 — Crystal 🌻 (@CrystalDiamondC) August 28, 2024

I know people are gonna cheer when she gets shot, it’s inevitable lol But I REALLY hope the fans don’t get too excited and they ruin the importance of this emotional scene https://t.co/4CNVstp7pH — ✨QKora✨ (@QKora01) August 28, 2024

No girls allowed

Image: Paramount

While Reeves has been mostly praised for his portrayal of Shadow thus far, a big point of contention surrounding Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is that we’re three movies in and none of the women in the Sonic series have made an appearance yet. There was a lot of speculation ahead of the movie’s proper unveiling that Rouge the Bat, the treasure-hunting spy who works with Shadow in Sonic Adventure 2, may make her live-action debut in the film, but there’s no sign of her in the first trailer. Amy Rose, the hammer-swinging hero who also has a pretty significant role in Sonic Adventure 2, is also nowhere to be seen. Though the movies have been gradually introducing Sonic’s anthropomorphic crew rather than dumping them all into the series at once, the lack of two major players and the obvious gender disparity is bumming fans out. Some are keeping hope alive, however, and theorize Amy may have been edited out of the trailer to surprise fans at a later date.

I’m not mad about Amy and Rouge not being in Sonic 3. This just focusing on the trio, Eggman, Gerald AND Shadow is good enough for me. pic.twitter.com/eGdDY18xNt — Elijah The Cartoonist 🔥⭐️ (@ElijahTheCarto1) August 27, 2024

that sonic movie 3 trailer was hype but I’m still deducting points for no amy or rogue. based on SA2 but y’all couldn’t get at least ONE of my girls in there??? nah bro. lol pic.twitter.com/TaeD8HE17W — JOLLY J✨ (@DynamoSuperX) August 27, 2024

People still having hope for Amy and Rouge in Sonic 3 pic.twitter.com/etZ4mk6PQq — Mario vs DK GBA’s Disciple (@PownicMania5000) August 27, 2024

NO WAY SHE’S ACTUALLY IN THE MOVIE GUYS pic.twitter.com/BvPVfqlaq4 — Fran! – Comms Open (@GameKidsFran) August 29, 2024

I think amy rose is in sonic movie 3 but they are hiding her pic.twitter.com/NsmMkdyvlI — Sonicfan2530 (@Sonicfan2530) August 29, 2024

I dunno if it’s a hot take but I really hope we DON’T see any other new characters like amy or rouge in Sonic 3. I feel like tails got shafted in their inclusion for knuckles and Shadow’s story will require a lot more focus than even Knuckles got pic.twitter.com/owTzTh8a1m — ScottFalco (@ScottFalco) August 27, 2024

The memes

Image: Paramount

So much happens in the Sonic 3 trailer that it feels like dozens of in-jokes have already sprouted up just from these three minutes of footage. This has ranged from putting exaggerated screams into footage of Shadow absolutely owning Knuckles to making edits of the villain’s chaos and destruction. The jokes are good, and the trailer also added to a longstanding meme of Shadow beating up Sonic’s best friend Tails, as he once again lays out the two-tailed fox in another continuity.

Leaked Sonic Movie 3 Scene 🥸 pic.twitter.com/NaL861XmLv — Null | Comms Full (7/7) (@NullVoxxed) August 28, 2024

i know this meme is dead but#SonicMovie3 pic.twitter.com/tPGuGk3yth — Pizzer Time🆖 (@time_pizzerNG) August 27, 2024

EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. 😭 TAILS LOCK IN BRO pic.twitter.com/TpowGQMv8r — Emz 🍓 (@emzberry) August 27, 2024

The theories

Image: Paramount

The jokes are all well and good, but fans are looking for any clue about what’s coming from the trailer, and some theories seem pretty plausible. One scene shows Sonic giving Jim Carrey’s Doctor Robotnik one of his superpowered quills, and fans are already speculating this could be used to create his synthetic doppelganger Metal Sonic. While that’s a fun theory, there are also less fun ones sprouting up around possible death flags. One scene shows James Marsden’s Tom Wachowski, the human lead of the live-action movies, shouting for Sonic during what appears to be one of Shadow’s rampages. These movies haven’t shied away from death, as Sonic, Knuckles, and Shadow each have tragic backstories, but this might be the first time the movies kill off a main character. If Tom kicks the bucket, it would be thematically in-line with the topics of grief the movie is wrestling with.

They’re SO killing him. He’s on the Joel Miller pose pic.twitter.com/CGytWmQ7VX — eli🪼✨OPEN COMMISSIONS (@egg_seabutter) August 27, 2024

One of the most surprisingly shocking shots of the trailer for me was this. Could Tom get “”””killed”””” by Shadow, further pushing Sonic into a rageful vengeance mirroring Shadow’s? https://t.co/G4p3nluIad pic.twitter.com/EBizPeFODM — Frankn’t (@TBX12FrAnku2) August 27, 2024

Current theory is that Sonic is referring to Tom when he asked Shadow what he did #SonicMovie3 #SonicTheHedgehog pic.twitter.com/wO3JYtkEXk — Tinypwbble (@tinypwbble) August 27, 2024

Dont you dare die

Dont you dare die

Dont you dare die

Dont you dare die

Dont you dare die

Dont you dare die#SonicMovie3 pic.twitter.com/TivWusupcD — Sonic the Cosplayer  (@sonic_cosplayer) August 27, 2024

This right here is why I hate people shitting on the human characters you can SEE how much the actors care, LISTEN to him. Don’t ever talk about James or Tika again get them OUT of your mouths https://t.co/eMPLjuNYw6 — COMMS OPEN 👍• MOVIE!SONADOW❗❗🦔🦔🏳️‍🌈 (@FIeshbook) August 28, 2024

I saw one of the replies from this tweet and thought it was funny to dub! https://t.co/L8nmKUbjoa pic.twitter.com/hHHHJ4ySC3 — UltiKnight (@ultiknite) August 28, 2024

The fan art

Image: Paramount

Theory-crafting, jokes, and critique are great, but what I love most about big blowouts like this is how they inspire creativity within the community. The trailer is full of moments that have already been beautifully recreated by fan artists, as well as fans taking some scenes and running with them. This one of baby Sonic making the chalk drawings shown of him and Longclaw is one of my favorites.

Shadow movie art study pic.twitter.com/UA9r4XD8am — KornArt (@KornArt3) August 28, 2024

#sonicmovie3 trailer dropped last night, I love Shadow and I’m so glad Jim returned for his role! The movie looks so good! pic.twitter.com/gSkybWgE19 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 28, 2024

Guys look at the new sonic 3 poster pic.twitter.com/laGZyNWZ8S — HOLO :3🍉 (@Holographicros3) August 28, 2024

Look how far we’ve come

Image: Paramount

The hype for Sonic 3 is real, but seeing so much love outpouring for the movie is dizzying considering how the original draft for the live-action Sonic looked much, much worse. It’s been five years since the horrendous original trailer broke the internet and nearly ended the live-action franchise before it started. Now, we’re only a few months away from seeing a much better-looking Sonic face off against Shadow. It’s nice to live in the timeline where that crisis was avoided, but fans decided to remind us what Shadow could have looked like if someone didn’t grab hold of the steering wheel.

It’s wild to me that everyone bullied the initial live action Sonic movie into getting rid of their nightmare hedgehog design and now we’re on a third movie with Shadow being played as Keanu Reeves. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/aDetEFMTJQ — 𝕏ANDER | ᴛᴏᴜᴄʜᴇʀ ᴏꜰ ɢʀᴀꜱꜱ🏕️ (@actionxander) August 27, 2024

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/RwnoKdagnu — SLO (@SLOplays) August 27, 2024

BRO SHADOW LITERALLY LOOKS SO GOOD 😭😭😭🙏❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/XzDCx7XIrP — ⚡Natalie Haines🌟Lightningstar1389⚡ (@Ls1389) August 27, 2024

Shadow’s reveal if bullying didn’t exist pic.twitter.com/N7wwSoCyXw — BROONO ㊆ (@BROONOart) August 27, 2024

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 arrives in theaters on December 20. For more on the trailer, check out our extensive breakdown of everything we saw.