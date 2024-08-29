Shinji Mikami ‘Surprised’ To Learn Capcom Fans Want More Dino Crisis

Shinji Mikami, the famous creator behind Resident Evil and Dino Crisis, doesn’t seem to think the world needs a new Dino Crisis game because Monster Hunter has “really nailed down” dinosaur action.

The last Dino Crisis game was released back in 2003 and it wasn’t a fan favorite. In the many years since, a lot of players have asked, even begged Capcom to make a new Dino Crisis game, or to at least remaster the original 1999 game, which was a tense survival horror game featuring dangerous dinosaurs. In a 2023 survey from Capcom asking fans about what franchises should get new games, Dino Crisis won it handily. And yet, Mikami seemed surprised people still care about the series in 2024.

In an interview with Eurogamer during Gamescom, Mikami was told fans desperately wanted more Dino Crisis and he replied, “I’m very surprised to hear that.” He then elaborated, explaining that in his mind Monster Hunter offers plenty of dino action.

“The awesomeness of dinosaurs and the stuff you can do with dinosaurs, that’s been kind of really nailed down by Monster Hunter in recent years,” said Mikami.

“So even if I were to decide to make a remake or [create a] new version of Dino Crisis, I don’t really feel like there’s a whole lot of space for that kind of game right now, just since Monster Hunter has become such a big game. But yeah, it is surprising.”

When Eurogamer pointed out the existence of Exoprimal, a video game released in 2023 by Capcom that also featured dinos, Mikami said it was “pretty different” from Dino Crisis, but added: “I guess the fans got their expectations up, but here we are.”

Currently, Mikami is running his own independent game studio, KAMUY, after leaving the last one he helped create in 2023.

