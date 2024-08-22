Silent Hill 2 Remake Will Take You Twice As Long As The Original

The Silent Hill 2 remake sounds like it’s shaping up to be the faithful tribute fans are hoping for, but new gameplay wrinkles and secrets mean it won’t be just a one-to-one recreation. According to Bloober Team’s creative director, the survival horror remake will actually take players much longer to beat than the original.

It still won’t by any means be a long game, but it will be longer than the 2001 PlayStation 2 game it’s based on about New England town infested with psychological terrors. “First playthrough is around 16-18 hours average,” director Mateusz Lenart posted online this week (via Eurogamer). “If you like to spend your time searching for everything that we put into the game and things we’ve hidden for you, it will take you more than 20 [hours] for sure.”

The original Silent Hill 2 takes around eight hours to finish, according to player surveys on HowLongToBeat, with completionist runs taking closer to 16 hours. The game has six different endings, which Lenart alluded to in a separate post, but the remake apparently has even more alternate endings. “I’m not counting the new game plus and all endings of course,” he added, replying to a fan. “I’m curious how fast will you get all of them.”

It’s nice to know that longtime fans won’t just be treated to a cinematic refresh of one of their favorite games, but a potentially meatier survival horror experience overall, including some new combat mechanics and new hidden things to explore and discover along the way. Silent Hill 2 remake is also $US70, even on Steam where most games are still just $US60. Hopefully each of those extra hours feels as meaningful as the rest and isn’t just backtracking filler.