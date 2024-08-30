Skibidi Toilet Halloween Costumes Are Now A Thing

It’s nearly September, so that means it’s time to start thinking about the best holiday of them all: Halloween. And this year, Spirit Halloween is offering kids the chance to dress up as a Skibidi Toilet. So, uh, be ready for that on Halloween night.

On February 7, 2023, “Skibidi Toilet” was first uploaded to YouTube by Alexey Gerasimov. The 11-second video of a bizarrely animated head singing quickly racked up millions of views. This led to a series of over 70 videos telling the story of evil toilet men and robotic TV people fighting a war. The popular videos are built using Valve’s Source Filmmaker tool and feature a lot of Half-Life 2 assets. As of July 2024, the entire series has over 700 million views. And so, of course, the largest Halloween store in the world has taken notice and is now offering a Skibidi Toilet costume.

Over on Spirit Halloween’s online store, you can find the Skibidi Toilet costume under the Boys section of the site. It’s an inflatable costume and features a large toilet and a strange-looking man poking his head and neck out of the toilet bowl. The new costume costs $US45.

Some folks have already posted images of the costume inspired by the viral videos after finding it at their local Spirit Halloween stores.

At Spirit Halloween. Dude pic.twitter.com/tTHY9D4Pme — Coda 🔜 PAX WEST (@codaanim) August 29, 2024

Via the costume’s store page, here’s its official product description, which was obviously written by someone who has never heard of or seen Skibidi Toilet and is at least 35 years old:

Show off your Skibidi Toilet rizz with this officially licensed Inflatable Skibidi Toilet Costume. Featuring an inflatable costume and battery operated fan, have yourself some dumb fun this Halloween and prepare to join the Skibidi Toilet war dressed in this hilarious costume.

We live in a strange timeline, folks.

And no, there is no adult-sized version of this outfit. Not yet, at least! Maybe when (or if…) that Michael Bay-produced film or TV show based on Skibidi Toilet arrives, you’ll be able to get a bigger version. For now, it’s only for kids.

