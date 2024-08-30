Touted as the world’s first “AAAA” game by Ubisoft, Skull and Bones launched exclusively on Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store to middling reviews from the gaming community. It was a live-service game that players and critics thought lacked substance, and the memes began to pour forth poking fun at the “AAAA” statement. Now, Skull and Bones has launched wide, releasing on Steam to the masses. While the reception hasn’t appeared significantly better many months after its initial release, there is still potential for the game to improve and win over more players.

That said, many genuinely enjoy the game, and a few took to the Steam reviews section to voice their opinions. Of course, they’re intermingled with extremely loud negativity. There’s even a bit of faux objectivity, as one reviewer included Ubisoft Connect, a boring story, and lackluster ship battles among the game’s cons and left their list of its pros completely blank. And, despite Valve’s best efforts, there are the usual joke reviews. Oddly enough, though, there isn’t much line art dominating the space, which is a shame considering the creative possibilities that come with a pirate-themed game. Perhaps the artistic genius who drew the approving “monke” in their Steam review of Black Myth: Wukong hasn’t gotten around to playing S&B yet.

In any case, as you’ll see, a good chunk of the negative reviews surrounding the game criticize Skull and Bones simply because Ubisoft’s name is attached to the project. Others have genuine concerns about its gameplay, pacing, and numerous bugs or quality-of-life features.

If you’re curious about how Ubisoft’s live-service pirate adventure has turned out since its release, here is Skull and Bones, as told by Steam reviews:

Screenshot: Valve / Kotaku

