Some Star Wars Outlaws Early Access Players Are Being Forced To Restart And Lose All Their Progress

Some Star Wars Outlaws players hopping into the game via early access were in for a shock after a recent update made it impossible for them to progress further. Ubisoft’s suggestion: Delete your save and restart the game.

Star Wars Outlaws hasn’t officially released yet. Ubisoft’s open-world Star Wars game launches on August 30 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game is really good, letting you truly exist and vibe in the iconic sci-fi universe. However, Outlaws has sort of launched already thanks to paid early access. And for some PS5 players who plopped down the extra money to play early, they ended up stranded in space after a recent update, making it impossible for them to continue playing. Ubisoft seemingly can’t fix these broken saves and is just telling people to completely restart. But uh, here are some Ubisoft Units for your trouble.

As reported by IGN and documented on Reddit and elsewhere by early access players, Ubisoft sent out this message—asking players to start over in Outlaws—to some PS5 players on August 27 following the release of update 1.000.002.

To best experience the Outer Rim, we rolled out a maintenance to make sure everyone is playing the latest version of the game. As one of the players affected who had access to an older version of the game, we are aware you might be encountering some issues after this recent patch. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused…Once you’ve confirmed you have the latest version, please start a new save to fully enjoy Star Wars Outlaws as our team intended. If you continue on a prior save you will unfortunately face issues and progression blockers.

Keep in mind these players paid at least $US100 for the Gold Edition of Outlaws, which provided three days of early access to the game. And now, all progress they made during that early access period has to be abandoned and they have to restart a new Outlaws game to keep playing. Not great.

On August 28 Ubisoft, seemingly aware of how frustrated some players were about this news, sent out another message promising to make up for the inconvenience. Here’s that message in full via Reddit:

We are following up on the previous email we sent you regarding “Issues with an outdated version on PlayStation 5″. We fully acknowledge that asking you to start a new game is not the best experience, especially during the early access period, and for that we apologize. To make your return to the Outer Rim a little more special, we are granting you an in-game Trailblazer trinket as well as 100 Ubisoft Connect Units (to redeem for in-game rewards, for example). We are actively working on adding the Ubisoft Connect Units to your account so you can use these as soon as possible, and you can collect the Trinket from the delivery crate in the back of the Trailblazer once you reach Toshara. We appreciate your patience, and we hope you enjoy the game.

If you are wondering what Ubisoft Connect Units are, they are the credits you get in most Ubisoft games for completing challenges. They can be used to unlock extra skins, resources, and other small rewards in games. And the Trailblazer trinket almost feels like rubbing salt in a wound. “Here’s a trinket to put in your spaceship, the same one you got stuck in last time you played!”

Anyway, hopefully, all of this is resolved for the game’s big official launch on August 30. And let’s all remember that paying extra to play early is silly, bad, and not something anyone should support.

.