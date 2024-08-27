Space Marine 2’s Roadmap Promises New Maps, Missions, And More

Space Marine 2 is shaping up to quietly be one of the coolest games of 2024 and possibly the best Warhammer 40K game in some time. Ahead of its launch next month, developer Saber Interactive revealed a roadmap promising new weapons, maps, and more at no additional cost.

Announced in 2021, Space Marine 2 is the upcoming sequel to 2011’s excellent Space Marine. Like that last game, Space Marine 2 is a third-person sci-fi shooter, but this time instead of taking on Orks, you’ll be fighting off endless waves of insect-like aliens known as Tyranids. And after Space Marine 2 arrives on September 9 (with an early access hostage period starting on September 5) there’s more content coming.

On August 27, Saber Interactive released the roadmap for Space Marine 2, showing the studio’s plans for the game well into 2025.

First up, after the game launches next month, Saber promises a series of smaller patches intended to improve, tweak, and fix things in Space Marine 2 based on community feedback. This will be considered the game’s first season.

Image: Saber Interactive

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2’s future seasons

Season 2 then starts in October and will add a new weapon, co-op PvE missions, a harder difficulty level, and a new enemy to Space Marine 2. Alongside all that, Saber says other “improvements” will be included as well.

Then in Season 3, which is likely to start in January of 2025, Saber plans to add another new mission, a new PvP game mode, some PvP maps, another new enemy, and more.

And there is even a season 4 planned. This season could arrive in April and will bring with it a horde mode, as well as a new weapon and enemy.

Keep in mind that all this content is free for all players. There is a “Season Pass” but that only gains you access to new cosmetic items and skins. That’s a lot of planned content for the big Warhammer 40k sequel. I’m really excited about the horde mode, but sad I’ll have to wait until 2025 to play it.

Now, let’s hope the game is good and worth playing into 2025 and beyond.

