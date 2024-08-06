Spooky-Looking Quiet Place Game Launching In October

Saber Interactive’s upcoming horror game based on the popular Quiet Place films finally has a release date and a price. And the new creepy-looking game, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, is dropping in the spookiest time of the year: October.

First announced in 2021, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is an upcoming single-player survival survival horror game that publisher Saber describes as a “story-driven adventure.” The game is set in the same universe as the popular horror film series created by actor and director John Krasinski. However, it stars a new character named Alex Taylor, an asthmatic college student surviving in the post-apocalyptic hellscape that exists after the deadly aliens who hunt using sound invaded Earth as seen in the recently released prequel film, A Quiet Place: Day One. And fans won’t have to wait long to play this new horror game.

On August 6, Saber Interactive and Paramount Pictures announced that A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is launching on October 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It will cost $US30.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead – Release Date Trailer

Alongside the news, Saber published a new trailer showcasing the Alien Isolation-like gameplay of The Road Ahead, which sees players having to be quiet and careful as they try to survive.

Saber Interactive says that in the horror title, players will have to scavenge for supplies and craft tools to help distract enemies or escape tricky situations. A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is being developed by Stormind Games.

The Road Ahead isn’t the only creepy horror game based on a popular franchise that Saber Interactive is working on. In 2023, Saber announced Jurassic Park: Survival, a new survival-horror game set on the original dinosaur-filled island seen in the first film. No release date has been set for that one, which is being developed by Saber itself, but I’m excited to see more of it in the future.

