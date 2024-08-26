Square Enix Only Made Two Of These Final Fantasy VII Lego Sets And One Just Sold For $12,500

A Lego replica of the iconic church where Aerith tends her flowers in Final Fantasy VII recently sold for a shockingly high amount at auction. The Square Enix giveaway fetched $US12,500 over the weekend as fans bid over the rare collectible.

Back in 2023, Final Fantasy 7 Remake players voted for which scene from the game should be made into a Lego set. The church where Cloud first meets Aerith and helps rescue her from the Turks ended up winning, with only two ever being manufactured and eventually sent to the lucky winners of a social media giveaway aimed as a tie-in for this year’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launch.

I first saw the limited edition Lego made for the Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary event at the SQEX London office.

—

FFⅦ25周年記念で制作した限定の教会LEGOをスクエニロンドンオフィスで初めて見ました。 https://t.co/ksEQOZKXw6 pic.twitter.com/NtvO9xMBBV — 浜口直樹 (@nhamaguc) January 28, 2024

One of them recently went up for sale at the Heritage Auctions website. The Sector 5 Slum set measured 41.5″ tall, 29″ wide, and 20″ deep, with the characters themselves rendered to blocky scale. A TikTok video showed it in all its glory. It’s suprisingly big:

@heritageauctions What do you think of this Incredibly RARE Final Fantasy VII LEGO diorama? Managing Director of Video Games, Valarie, takes us BTS. ✨️ Here’s a rarity you may never have the chance to bid on again. After an intense fan vote, the fateful encounter between Final Fantasy VII characters Cloud Strife and Aerith Gainsborough in the Sector 5 slums was chosen to be recreated into a LEGO model. This exclusive set, created as a tie-in with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, was given away to a single lucky fan. Only two of these sets were produced. Measuring 41.5″ tall, 29″ wide, and 20″ deep, this massive, highly detailed diorama features Cloud and Aerith within the ruined sanctuary. Legocollection Legocollector Legodiorama playstationcollector FF7 FFrebirth retrogamecollecting videogamecollector videogamepickups cgcvideogames watagames collectwhatyoulike heritagevideogames ♬ original sound – Heritage Auctions – Heritage Auctions

The $US12,500 it ended up selling for is a lot compared to where it started a couple of weeks ago: in the hundreds. It’s a lucky get for whatever collector it ended up with, but it would be neat if Square Enix managed to push forward with a full-blown Final Fantasy Lego mashup. Mario, Sonic, Minecraft, and plenty of other gaming franchises have already gotten the block-toy glow-up, including Horizon Zero Dawn. It’s now high-time Final Fantasy-heads got their 25,000 piece, $US1,000 replica of Midgar, from the blown-up Sector 6 reactor to Shinra Tower.

In fact, it would be cool to see an entire Final Fantasy Lego game, complete with multiverse hopping heroes visiting the best and biggest moments from across the franchise. The opera scene in Final Fantasy VI, the airship in Final Fantasy 7, Cid—just Cid—from Final Fantasy XVI, the possible scenarios and spin-off sets are endless.