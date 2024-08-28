Star Wars Fans Decipher Secret Message Teasing Ahsoka Season 2’s Plot

Almost a year after its release, Star Wars fans have deciphered a secret message hidden in the Ahsoka premiere. It’s an impressive feat from the community, who thinks it hints at where the Disney+ series will go in its second season.

This new discovery, which was posted on Reddit, is the latest in a string of Easter eggs hidden throughout Ahsoka’s first season using a fully translatable Sith language called ur-Kittât. Past discoveries from the runic language included the names of all the major planets in the show’s ever-important Pathway to Peridea, an intergalactic space route. However, the latest discovery blows the rest out of the water. Here is the full translation, per Reddit:

Three there were who made the journey, without whose knowledge there is no returning. A pathway connecting near and far, across the heavens star to star. Despite great powers which do object, this secret way the three protect. So heed the path with a watchful eye, for if you wander you will die.

Image: Disney

Once the translation was posted fans immediately began attempting to decipher what exactly the message actually meant in the context of Ahsoka, with many focusing on who the “three” are. Fans seem to have come to the joint conclusion that the most likely answer is that the three are the Ones, also known as the gods of Mortis.

These three gods—the Father, the Son, and the Daughter—have history in the Star Wars canon, having previously appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars before making a major appearance in the finale of Ahsoka in the form of massive statues discovered by Baylan Skoll. The three represent the different sides of the force: the Son is the dark, the Daughter the light, and the Father represents the balance between both. Each also mirrors characters throughout Star Wars canon, with many seeing Anakin as the Father, Ahsoka as the Daughter, and perhaps Baylan as the Son following the conclusion of season one. The pathway connecting near to far is clearly the Pathway to Peridea so it seems that season two of Ahsoka will delve even further into the attempts of the cast to find that long lost route to another galaxy.

Concept art for the second season revealed Ahsoka and Sabine standing atop the Mortis statues that Baylan discovers at the end of season one, hinting that the two will follow after Baylan on the journey laid out in the cryptic message, though the “no returning” bit could mean someone might lose their life on the trip—or be stranded there forever. But as there is currently no release date for Ahsoka season 2, fans will have to wait a little longer to find out what is in store.

