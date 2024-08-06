Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Finally Comes To Last-Gen Consoles In September With A Price-Cut

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was an excellent action-adventure in a year full of decade-defining games. Now the 2023 GOTY contender is finally coming to last-gen audiences in September, letting PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players experience the second chapter in Cal Kestis’ unorthodox Jedi journey.

Jedi: Survivor is coming to the older consoles on September 17. What’s more, the last-gen version will only be $US50 instead of the $US60 it costs on PC, and the $US70 it normally costs on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, (although it’s frequently discounted). Pre-orders for this version will net players a special Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired hermit robe and Combustion Blaster sets.

The PC version is also getting an update around that time. Notoriously buggy and under-optimized at launch, things have improved a great deal for the truly inventive Jedi soulslike on that platform over the last year. But there’s still more work to be done. “Additionally, the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will receive an update in the coming weeks,” a press release reads. “This patch will bring enhancements to the game’s technical performance, controls and more, plus a variety of quality-of-life improvements.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Jedi: Survivor performs on last-gen consoles. Even on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S there were initially framerate struggles. Still, any trade-offs will open the game up to an entirely new audience. This is something more and more publishers have been trying to do this console generation, as millions of player stick to their older hardware instead of upgrading. Although, they usually don’t take more than a year unless the ports are for the Nintendo Switch. Hogwarts Legacy somehow managed to arrive on the handheld hybrid last fall. It doesn’t seem like Jedi: Survivor wants to attempt the same magic trick.