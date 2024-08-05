Star Wars Outlaws’ Paid-DLC Will Bring Back A Clone Wars Favorite

Star Wars Outlaws is a modern AAA video game launching in 2024 which means that, of course, Ubisoft has released a road map filled with upcoming content for the open-world action game, despite it not even being out yet.

First announced in 2023, Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws is set to arrive on August 30. The game stars scoundrel Kay Vess trying to pull off one last big job while dodging the empire. But since it’s an open-world game, you’ll be able to do a lot more than just the main campaign, and Ubisoft has even more content planned post-launch, as laid out in a new roadmap.

Sabacc, pirates, and exclusive day 1 mission await in the Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass. Learn more about the upcoming content here: https://t.co/inRuMpk0qi pic.twitter.com/qupuyrfX9d — Star Wars Outlaws (@StarWarsOutlaws) August 5, 2024

On August 5, Ubisoft revealed more information on Star Wars Outlaws’ season pass content. Previously, we knew there would be two different story packs and had a rough idea of when to expect them, but today’s roadmap gives the packs more specific release dates and proper names.

New details about Star Wars Outlaws and its DLC packs

First up, in Fall 2024, is “Wild Card.” Here’s how Ubisoft describes this first DLC story pack which features Lando Calrissian:

Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card – Fall 2024 Kay is hired to infiltrate a high-stakes Sabacc tournament, but as she crosses paths with the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, she soon learns that another game is being played.

Next, in Spring 2025, season pass owners will get access to a second Star Wars Outlaws DLC named “A Pirate’s Fortune.” This DLC will add Hondo Ohnaka, a fan-favorite pirate first seen in the Clone Wars animated series, to the game.Here’s Ubisoft’s description of the DLC:

Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune – Spring 2025 The Trailblazer’s reputation precedes Kay as she runs into veteran pirate Hondo Ohnaka, who is looking to settle old scores with a ruthless gang of pirates.

Ubisoft confirmed that both story pack DLCs will be available to purchase separately as well as being included in the game’s season pass. That’s nice for folks who want more missions, but don’t care about cosmetics.

Speaking of which, this roadmap also lays out a bunch of cosmetics coming to Star Wars Outlaws after it launches later this month.

With the release of the first story pack, season pass owners will also get two different cosmetic packs including new skins for Kay, her pet Nix, her speeder, and her fancy ship the Trailblazer. Keep in mind that season pass owners will also get an exclusive character pack with outfits for Kay and Nix at launch, as well as a mission featuring Jabba the Hutt.

The season pass is included in both the $US110 and $US130 versions of the Outlaws, which also include three-day early access to the game on August 27. I’d recommend not pre-ordering either, but hey, I’m not your dad.

Star Wars Outlaws launches on August 30 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

.