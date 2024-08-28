Stardew Valley Creator Really Wants To Do A Fortnite Crossover

Could the next multimedia crossover to grace Fortnite be… Stardew Valley? If the creator behind the endlessly popular indie farming sim has anything to say about it, then the answer is yes.

In a Discord conversation shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Panedwards, Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone—better known as ConcernedApe—confirmed that he would be “open to doing a collab” with the Epic Games battle royale. And Barone already knows exactly how he would like to see his indie darling make its way into the world of Epic’s battle royale, writing simply “I want Pam in Fortnite.” Pam is one of many villagers you can interact with in Stardew Valley, she is an older woman with curly blond hair and is known for her drinking problem and driving the local bus. She’s a bit of an oddball choice but one that would make for a hilarious skin in Fortnite.

The creator of ‘Stardew Valley’ aka @ConcernedApe has been trying to make a @FortniteGame collaboration happen and is open to anything. pic.twitter.com/wnaEfgIc5q — Panedwards (@Panedwards_YT) August 26, 2024

He also elaborated on what an extensive Fortnite crossover could look like with characters Abigail and Substation making appearances, and suggesting that Stardrop, Joja Cola, the Galaxy Sword, or a slingshot could all be themed items in a special event. These all sound like excellent ideas to me.

In a comment to IGN, Barone elaborated on the Discord conversation saying that he and the Stardew Valley team occasionally play Fortnite together, which inspired the Pam skin idea. He added, however, that “there’s nothing official in the works or anything like that, but yea we would find it amusing and fun if we were able to play as Pam (or any other Stardew character, really) someday.”

While the chill vibes of Stardew Valley may seem incompatible with Fortnite’s shooting mayhem, it’s hardly the wildest crossover the battle royale has seen in its time. Everything from Rick and Morty to Martin Luther King Jr. has had some kind of collaboration within Fortnite.With a cast of recognizable characters and a plethora of wacky items for players to take advantage of in battle, Stardew Valley could make a lot of sense. For now ConcernedApe is still focused on updating Stardew Valley and developing his next game, Haunted Chocolatier, but maybe a Fortnite collab will come once everything else is off his to-do list.

