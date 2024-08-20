Starfield Gets Dune Buggy In Free Update Now, Shattered Space DLC In September

Today during Gamescom, Bethesda announced that it was adding the previously-teased dune buggy to Starfield in a free update that is set to go live later tonight.

Bethesda also provided another sneak peek at Shattered Space, the upcoming DLC for Starifeld, and revealed that it’s launching September 30 on consoles and PC.

Here’s the surprisingly great trailer for the new dune buggy:

Bethesda

Bethesda had previously teased a land vehicle update for Starfield in May. Many players, myself included, found exploring planets a bit slow—even with a jetpack—and a land vehicle seemed like a much-needed addition. The dune buggy, which is being added to Starfield in an update arriving on Tuesday night, can carry a companion. At one point in the trailer, the companion in the back even reacts to a big jump. Neat! It’s like Halo: Combat Evolved’s marines fist-pumping over big ramps.

Also included in today’s big new Gamescom trailer is a few more looks at Shattered Space, the first big paid expansion for Starfield. We knew it was set to arrive sometime this year, but now we have a specific release date: September 30. The expansion will be available on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Just to note: The dune buggy is coming in a free update that all players will get access to later tonight. Shattered Space is a paid expansion which, unlike Starfield’s past updates, will have an additional price tag to access.

But hey, the new trailer confirms that you’ll be able to bring the dune buggy into Shattered Space. Finally, I can run over space cultists who worship a giant snake with a cosmic jeep while carrying my robot best friend. Truly, video games are the greatest form of entertainment on the planet.

