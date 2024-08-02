Suda51 And Shinji Mikami Really Want To Bring Back Killer7

If you’ve spent nearly two decades harboring hope for 2005’s off-the-wall action game Killer7 to make some kind of return, then you’re not alone. Turns out the game’s original creators, Grasshopper Manufacture’s Goichi Suda (aka Suda51) and Shinji Mikami (of Resident Evil fame) also want to bring back Killer7 in more ways than one. That may include making the game more accessible to modern audiences, and ideally, it would mean a sequel as well.

Mikami and Suda discussed the cult classic during the most recent Grasshopper Direct on July 31. The two were there primarily to discuss the upcoming remaster of 2011’s Shadows of the Damned, which is releasing this Halloween. During the presentation, Mikami said that he’d “love to see Suda make a sequel to Killer7,” with Mikami on the project as well of course.

Grasshopper Archives

Suda seemed surprised by this statement, initially reacting by saying, “Seriously?” Suda then joked that they may see a sequel or a remaster to Killer7 in the future as long as he is working with Mikami on the project, though he’d prefer to make a complete edition of the original before moving on to something new. “Fans would probably love a complete edition,” Mikami noted. “That could actually be doable.” If a sequel does happen, the two already have some names in mind, like Killer7: Beyond or Killer11.

Killer7 released in 2005 for the GameCube and PlayStation 2. The action game is an on-rails shooter in which you take on the role of the titular Killer7, seven assassins working for the U.S. government. All seven killers are different personas of the main character, an old man in a wheelchair, that are physically manifested from his mind. If that sounds weird, well, it isn’t even the beginning. The game has a twisting thriller story full of international political intrigue, wacky alternate history, and conspiracy-style hijinks. Though no sequel has manifested in the nearly two decades since its release, Killer7 is something of a cult classic and Suda himself has long been vocal about wanting to do more with the IP. While he has said in the past that it will “probably never happen” due to Capcom owning the rights, we can all dream of what could be.

