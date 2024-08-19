Surprise, Final Fantasy 16 Arrives On PC Soon And Already Has A Free Demo

Square Enix has announced that the previously confirmed PC port of Final Fantasy 16, the latest main entry in the publisher’s long-running RPG franchise, is arriving on September 17. But PC players won’t have to wait until then to check out the game, as Square Enix has released a free demo on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Alongside the news of the PC port, Square Enix released a new trailer for FF16.

FINAL FANTASY XVI “DELIVERANCE” – PC Trailer

[This is a developing story and will be updated wit more information.]