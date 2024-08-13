The 14-Year Wait For Red Dead Redemption On PC Is Nearly Over, PlayStation Leak Suggests

There have been rumblings that Red Dead Redemption would finally get a PC port for a while now, and it looks like the Western epic could be closer than ever to hitting Steam and other PC gaming storefronts. A leaked description on PlayStation Network of all places points to an imminent launch.

Fans noticed overnight that Red Dead Redemption’s description on the PlayStation Store had been updated to specifically call out PC upgrades. “Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, including bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition, Red Dead Redemption features all of the 2023 console version upgrades plus PC specific enhancements including support for increased resolutions and framerates, multiple displays, and other accessories, plus spatial surround sound,” the now deleted text read.

Red Dead Redemption PC version teased on…PSN “Experience the epic western adventures that defined a generation — now on PC for the first time ever.” “Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, including bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition,… pic.twitter.com/YiTNJNCUy6 — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 13, 2024

It’s possible this is a completely coincidental mistake and Red Dead Redemption isn’t coming to PC near in the near future. More likely, though, it seems like maybe someone at Rockstar Games accidentally sent the wrong page description to Sony. The 2010 open-world classic was ported to PlayStation 4 and Switch last August, so the one-year anniversary would be a sensible time to bring that version to PC. Rockstar Games didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Red Dead Redemption, the events of which take place after Red Dead Redemption 2, has been a weird hole in Rockstar’s PC portfolio for years now. Ever since last year’s ports, fans have been waiting for the inevitable PC version, though it’s taken longer than many expected. Players sniffed out a reference to a playable PC version in Rockstar’s game launcher back in May, but the studio still hasn’t made port official.

Hopefully we don’t have to wait much longer for uncapped framerates and Thomas the Tank Engine mods to take over Red Dead Redemption 1. While the game controversially launched on PS4 without a 60fps mode, Rockstar later added one in an update for players on PS5.