The Adorable Astro Bot DualSense Controller Is Up For Pre-Order

It’s nice to see the Astro Bot character, who has existed in the PlayStation ecosystem mostly as a tech demo mascot for a decade, finally getting the respect he deserves. He’s got a new, full-fledged video game hitting shelves and PS5 digital stores on September 6, and it looks like Sony is putting a little more marketing power behind it with a new DualSense controller. Oh, and it’s available for pre-order. Right now. Go, go, go!

The Astro Bot DualSense controller is available for pre-order on the PlayStation Direct store, GameStop, and Target for $US79.99, and it’s definitely one of the more distinct versions of the controller Sony has put out to promote an upcoming game. The touchpad has Astro’s distinct, pixelated blue eyes, like the little guy is living inside the device and watching you. But the mostly white controller also includes sleek blue finishes on the side which further distinguish it from your average DualSense controller. It’s really cute. So if you’re a fan of Astro Bot, head on over to the PlayStation store and pre-order one. It will launch alongside the game on September 6.

Astro Bot started out as a character in The Playroom, which was a tech demo pre-installed on every PlayStation 4 in 2013. The character then got his own PSVR game with Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, and was used again in the PlayStation 5 pack-in game Astro’s Playroom, which acted as tech demo for the DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers as well as a tribute to PlayStation history. Dozens of characters from throughout the brand’s lifetime appeared as robot versions of themselves, and it looks like Astro Bot will carry on these homages when it launches next month. We’ve already spotted several references and cameos in the game’s trailer, so check that out if you feel like getting nostalgic. Crossing my fingers for a Sly Cooper appearance, as I’ll take any indication that Sony hasn’t given up on my kleptomaniac son.

