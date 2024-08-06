The Best Places To Farm Blood Eagles In Fallout 76

Is there anything more satisfying than running a Slugger build in Fallout 76, tracking down a few Blood Eagles, and stomping them into the dirt in exchange for sweet loot? It’s one of Appalachia’s little joys and, typically speaking, well worth the hunt. Blood Eagles scavenge fantastic loot for you to swoop in and vacuum up!

To any other survivor, the Blood Eagles are one of the most menacing raider gangs in the wasteland. But to you, they’re breakfast. If you’re hungry for experience and loot, here’s where to find the most lucrative Blood Eagle locations in Fallout 76!

Where to find Blood Eagles

All across Appalachia, the Blood Eagles cemented themselves as one of the wasteland’s most ruthless and powerful raider gangs. They move in, clear out points of interest of all hostiles—yes, even Super Mutants—and call the place home for a short while before moving on to the next target. Thankfully, there are plenty of Blood Eagle locations in Fallout 76 for you to farm for EXP, loot, or pleasure!

Twin Pine Cabins

Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

Twin Pine Cabins is one of the more accessible locations to farm Blood Eagles, as there is usually only a handful guarding the camp. That said, be wary of the raider on the rooftops. They typically carry a missile launcher, which will make quick work of low-level players.

Once you clear the place, check inside both cabins. You can find the occasional skill magazine, a potential plan near the weapons workbench, and many helpful crafting materials to feed your neverending desire for ammunition!

Rollins Labor Camp

Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

Rollins Labor Camp is a hard-to-miss POI in the Ash Heap. It is notable primarily because of its massive excavator jutting out of the hilltop. But once you stumble close enough, you’ll find it’s one of the game’s largest Blood Eagle camps.

You will face several raiders here, most well-equipped, with a few who foolishly rush you headlong in an attempt to score a melee takedown. Stomp them into the ground! But watch out for the Blood Eagles with a height advantage, as a few like to camp atop the excavator and fire down upon you.

Once you clear the location, head up to the top of the excavator. There, you’ll find a missile launcher, ammunition, and grenades. Down on the ground, there’s a Power Armor Station and a potential C.A.M.P. ally to recruit!

The Sludge Works

Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

Not far from the Rollins Labor Camp is The Sludge Works, located in the southeast portion of the Ash Heap. It’s a personal favorite location to farm as, once the enemies have been forcefully removed, there’s usually a lot of loot to sort through. You’ll likely find Raider Power Armor, fusion cores, mini-nukes, Nuka-Cola Cranberry, armor mods, cooking recipes, and the usual crafting materials!

The Sludge Works appears to have a confusing layout, but it’s simple enough to clear each outbuilding inside the walls and work your way up the defenses. However, be mindful of the toxic lake in the center of the POI. On the deck jutting out into the sludge, there’s usually a raider wearing Power Armor to contend with!

Honorable mentions

Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

If you’ve run out of Blood Eagles at the locations mentioned above, here are a few more common spawns you can find around the map:

The Pigsty

High Knob Lookout

Summersville

Watoga Underground

Big Bend Tunnel

Dagger’s Den

The Kill Box

These locations feature a rather wide assortment of loot, with most pulling from the random loot table to fill shelves and containers. Of course, you’ll find a use for everything.

In the neverending hunt for Blood Eagles, and perhaps more so for their loot, Fallout 76 offers numerous viable points of interest. The loot and experience you earn will help you craft the game’s most powerful shotgun sooner rather than later!

