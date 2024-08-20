The Best Skills To Buy First In Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong sports various skill trees in which you invest your Spark Points for upgrades. Placing points in these will be vital to your success in the game, as they provide very helpful boons. And while the order in which you level them should ultimately be dependent on your playstyle, we’ve compiled a list of skills we think most players will want to invest in early, if you’re looking to get the most out of the early hours of the game.

Robust Constitution

Tree: Survival

Robust Constitution increases your maximum health by a moderate amount for every point you invest in it. We’d recommend pumping at least three of your early Spark Points into this skill. Some of the early fights can be challenging as you’re getting to grips with the game’s mechanics, and having that extra health can make a huge difference to your survivability when you miss a dodge.

Swift Engage

Tree: Martial Arts

Swift Engage is an incredible skill to invest in right away, because it increases the engaging distance of your light attack, which is most often the manner in which you’ll begin attacking a foe. Without this skill, your light attack will essentially keep you locked in place, requiring you to manually move to an enemy to make contact. With two Spark Points invested, however, you’ll be able to automatically close pretty significant gaps between you and the enemy by just tapping your light attack button.

Screenshot: Game Science / Kotaku

Simian Agility

Tree: Stamina

Each point in Simian Agility reduces the stamina cost of dodging by a bit, letting you more efficiently move around a battlefield. During the early part of the game, you’ll still be learning how much stamina you need to perform certain actions, so having a bit more to work with is never a bad thing. More importantly, though, investment in this skill opens up some extremely helpful additional skills in the Stamina tree.

Deft Evasion

Tree: Stamina

After purchasing Simian Agility, you’ll have access to Deft Evasion. This is one of the best skills you can pick up early on, as it will increase the distance of your initial dodge. This makes a massive difference when enemies (bosses, especially) have large, sweeping attacks that require you to give a wide berth.

Composure

Tree: Stamina

If you’ve purchased Simian Agility and Deft Evasion, you’re half of the way to Composure. You’ll just need to invest one point each in Endurance and Everlasting Vigor to access it.

We’d recommend you go that route, as this skill will allow you to keep a combo going even after you dodge. Since combos are a vital part of Black Myth: Wukong’s combat, this will vastly improve your efficiency when facing off against foes. Simply dodge out of the way of your enemy’s attack, then immediately continue wailing away with the combo you started.

With these skills purchased, you’ll be ready to begin spending points in your Stances trees and beyond to really hone in on your personal playstyle. We’re wishing you the best of luck out there!