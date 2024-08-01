The Best Way To See Twisters Is Coming Back As A Double Feature With The (Even Better) OG Film

Twister, the 1996 action movie whose sequel, Twisters, kicked off Hot Glen Powell Summer 2024, is getting the 4DX treatment. If you’re not aware of what 4DX is, it’s a movie format specific to Regal Cinemas whereby the theater chairs rock, shake, and rattle along with action, water sprays in your face, wind whips your hair, and more. It’s like a Disney ride but during a movie, and seeing Twisters in this format was, as I’ve said, like a religious experience.

The original Twister stars Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton as a recently separated married couple (who are also storm chasers) trying to finalize their divorce amidst one of the biggest tornado outbreaks in U.S. history. It’s got an incredible ensemble cast of weirdos who play the ragtag bunch of weather nerds, including Philip Seymour Hoffman, Alan Ruck, Cary Elwes, and Jami Gertz. It’s a quintessential ‘90s action movie that seamlessly melds practical effects and CGI and strikes the perfect balance between riotous action and inspiring romance. Though I love Twisters, it doesn’t reach the same heights as the original film, which I have watched well over two dozen times—and now I’ll be able to see it in 4DX.

You don’t watch your movies, you ride ’em. Starting August 30, Twisters is back in 4DX along with the original Twister from 1996 for one week only. Tickets on sale now! 🐄🌪️

🎟️: https://t.co/MrRmJT4Vfc

🎟️: https://t.co/EnKsf2gZzt pic.twitter.com/o3JIsOWqhZ — Regal (@RegalMovies) August 1, 2024

Twisters is also returning to 4DX after the internet demanded Regal bring it back to that format almost immediately after it left. The film has earned over $US220 million worldwide since its July 19 release, and Variety reports much of that success was due to 4DX screenings. There is probably no film better suited for shaking seats, puffs of smoke, flashes of light, and spraying water than Twisters, so Regal would be leaving money on the floor if it didn’t give the people what they want.

“You don’t watch your movies, you ride ‘em,” reads the X (formerly Twitter) post from the official Regal account, a reference to Glen Powell’s “you don’t face your fears, you ride ‘em” line in Twisters. However, both Twister and Twisters will only be in 4DX theaters for a week starting August 30, so if you’re interested in an experience that feels like you’re surviving an actual tornado, you better act fast.

I already bought my tickets for both.

.