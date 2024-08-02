The Internet Reacts To The Death Of Game Informer

Earlier today, retailer GameStop announced that it was shutting down the long-running magazine Game Informer which launched back in 1991. As you might expect, many people across the video game industry, as well as fans, content creators, critics, and journalists, were shocked by the news.
Game Informer launched 33 years ago in August 1991. It started at video game retailer Funcoland as an in-house newsletter and grew into a large magazine. In 2000, GameStop bought Funcoland and Game Informer grew into an even bigger magazine. It was heavily advertised in-store as a perk for signing up for the retailer’s rewards program. For the past 15 years, Game Informer also expanded its online presence and website. But now, that’s all coming to a close. On August 2, Game Informer confirmed that it was shutting down. Kotaku also learned that all staff had been laid off during a meeting on Friday with no warning.
Former and current GI staff react to the news
Almost immediately after the news broke, former and current staff shared their frustrations about the situation, the magazine’s parent company, and mourned the sudden loss of Game Informer.
“Game Informer was incredibly important to me both as a fan and employee,” posted former staff member Jason Oestreicher. “Its closing is terribly upsetting and my heart goes out to those who worked there till the wheels came off.”
“Game Informer has been closed down by GameStop and the entire, incredibly talented staff (including myself) have all been laid off,” said Kyle Hilliard, GI’s content director. “A frustrating turn of events (especially considering we were about 70% done with the next issue and it was going to have a GREAT cover).
“This is the worst fucking timeline and fuck GameStop,” posted Imran Khan, a former senior editor at the magazine. “The industry is worse off without GI and that stupid piece of shit company that’s been flying by its pants off meme stocks couldn’t stand to see a part of it be successful without their direct intervention.”
“It’s really hard to put into words how sad I am,” shared former features editor Matt Helgeson. “This place was more than a job, I really grew up there from a college kid, went all around the world, met so many amazing people, and worked with the best colleagues anyone could ever ask for. Can’t believe it’s all gone.”
“Heartbroken and angry,” said former GI editor-in-chief Andrew Reiner. “Most of my adult life was spent at Game Informer. All day, I’ve been remembering amazing moments I had with the team—some of the most talented and kindhearted people I’ve ever met and was lucky enough to work with. End of an era, but GI forever!
“My wife and I JUST made it through four months of her unemployment and I was looking forward to stopping my 70-hour work weeks and have been winding down my freelance projects,” said current staff member Alex Van Aken.
The game industry and media react to Game Informer closing
It wasn’t just former and current Game Informer staff reacting to the closure of the long-running magazine on Friday. Many folks, including devs, critics, writers, journalists, and others shared their thoughts about the horrible news as Game Informer had become a pillar in the industry and was seen by many as something that would always be around.
How to read old Game Informer magazines in 2024
It’s truly the end of an era and it’s frustrating to watch yet another important video game media outlet die because its owners mismanaged it. The talented staff at Game Informer deserved better and I hope they all find work and happiness soon.
I know I’ll be pulling out some old Game Informer magazines I have stored around here somewhere in my basement and flipping through them later tonight.
For those who no longer have access to their old copies of Game Informer, you can find many back issues lovingly preserved on the Internet Archive. There is also a Game Informer archival project happening in MinnMax’s Discord, too.
