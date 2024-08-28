The Mandalorian And Grogu Movie Adds Sci-Fi Legend Sigourney Weaver To Its Cast

The Mandalorian will be joined by Sigourney Weaver when he jumps from Disney+ to the silver screen in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie. The iconic actress known for her roles in Alien, Avatar, Ghostbusters, and more has announced that she is officially part of the film’s cast.

In a sweeping interview with Deadline to celebrate her Venice Lifetime Achievement Award, Weaver confirmed that her next film will be The Mandalorian and Grogu. Weaver told Deadline that she will be filming the project before making her West End debut in The Tempest, which begins previews on December 7. “I got to meet Grogu for the first time the other day,” she added. Beyond confirming that she will be in the movie, Weaver stayed tight-lipped on what exactly her role entails, telling Deadline that she, “can’t say much about it right now but it’s fun to bounce between all these different universes.”

Weaver’s casting is big news for two reasons. The most obvious is that she is such a get, considering her incredible filmography and ability to turn almost any role into an icon. The second reason is that this is the first official casting news for The Mandalorian and Grogu. Not even Pedro Pascal, who portrays The Mandalorian in the Disney+ series, has confirmed his return, though it seems like a foregone conclusion. So to date, Weaver and director Jon Favreau are really the only two people we know for sure are involved. Hopefully as filming gets closer to ramping up more casting news will come out, including possible return appearances by the many cameos that have previously graced the series—such as Ashoka or Bo-Katan.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is currently slated to release on May 22, 2026 and will be the first Star Wars movie since 2019’s Rise of Skywalker. While no trailer exists currently, footage was shown during D23 2024 and it seems like more of the same, just on a bigger scale.

