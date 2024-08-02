The Olympics’ Shooting Category Keeps Producing Incredible Main Characters

The Olympics seem unbelievably cool this year. Everywhere you look, there’s another great narrative being spun from the Games, such as Simone Biles and the U.S gymnastics team’s very funny beef with a former team member who tried (and failed) to talk shit about them before they took gold. But perhaps no sport at this year’s Olympics has given us more new icons than shooting, with many of its competitors making up a murderers row of sharpshooters who look like the hardest motherfuckers alive.

It began with Kim Ye-ji, a South Korean shooter who made waves for her now-iconic demeanor, style, and incredible posture. Since then, the Olympics has somehow kept producing shooters who all seem like they could be the main characters of some game or movie. Yusuf Dikeç, a shooter from Turkey, is the latest phenomenon to emerge from the Games, and let me tell you, I think Hitman’s Agent 47 should be very scared of this man.

Similar to Ye-ji, Dikeç began going viral for his shooting stance. However, unlike the South Korean crackshot, Dikeç started making the rounds for his relaxed appearance and lack of any significant equipment. Ye-ji became a quick favorite for her stylized pose and steely-eyed look, but by comparison, Dikeç’s star is ascending because homeboy looks like he could barely be bothered to show up. Dude straight up doesn’t look like he gives a fuck, and yet he managed to take home silver in his category.

“Did Turkey send a hitman to the Olympics?” The 51-year-old Turkish shooter competed with one hand casually tucked in his pocket, breaking the usual mold of Olympic shooters. pic.twitter.com/ddB4PLUjXR — Bored Panda (@boredpanda) August 1, 2024

Video clip of Yusuf Dikeç at the Olympics taking taking the shot that became an international sensation: pic.twitter.com/vrNP2xr3yX — Adrian Dittmann (@AdrianDittmann) August 1, 2024

The Olympic #shootingsport stars we didn’t know we needed. 🇰🇷 Kim Yeji 🤝 Yusuf Dikeç 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/gfkyGjFg4I — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 1, 2024

When asked about his lack of equipment, do you know what Dikeç said? “I did not need special equipment. I’m a natural, a natural shooter.” The aura coming off this guy is unbelievable, and just like Ye-ji, it’s inspired people around the world to now idolize him, turn him into a meme, produce fan art, and reinterpret him and his stance into their favorite video games and anime.

I can’t stop thinking about Yusuf Dikeç pic.twitter.com/Llt7luOoBo — .aj (@ajgenerated) August 1, 2024

This is exactly the type of man I’d be hitting up on grindr when I was 20 https://t.co/rGbTDgdhl9 — Marco 🧷 (@chromedend) August 1, 2024

Kim Yeji and #無課金おじさん explained for fighting gamers pic.twitter.com/0wTuWG60bO — Esteban Martinez (@TheBesteban) August 1, 2024

Ye-ji and Dikeç have emerged as the stars of the shooting category, but they aren’t the only competitors to have popped off online. Sarabjot Singh from India has also been turned into a bit of a meme, as well as Choe Daehan, another shooter from South Korea, whose very pronounced shooting style is probably best seen rather than described:

Last thing you see after pocketing the nerd clusters pic.twitter.com/YeRkjM11JI — Ted ChristenXAN (@yung_kegbeer) July 31, 2024

“You better not be a cunty Korean Olympic shooter when I get there” Me: pic.twitter.com/2tqKi6Lkyn — Circe (@vocalcry) August 1, 2024

That back tooch??? He really ✨served✨ the country pic.twitter.com/A2yGqL6Wku — Kim Chi (@KimChi_Chic) July 31, 2024

Mustadio in The Orbonne Monastery: pic.twitter.com/n1qe0PtHXt — Alexx ♡ (@ForgivenDRG) August 1, 2024

And then there’s this legend. I simply cannot get enough of the Olympics’ incredible shooters. If this is how fun the Games are all the time, they’ve earned a new lifelong fan.

The Olympics has a new legend. pic.twitter.com/SlRwqzQK1D — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) August 2, 2024