The PS Plus August Lineup Includes One Of The Most Slept-On 2D Soulslikes

The free games for paid PS Plus subscribers in August have been revealed, and it’s another varied batch that potentially has something for everyone. While Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the big one, I’m most looking forward to more players getting their hands on an often overlooked 2D action-RPG from several years back.

August’s PS Plus games will be available to start downloading on August 6 through September 2. Remember to claim them even if you don’t want to play them right away, so they still stay part of your larger PS Plus library. Here are the three games:

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga | PS4, PS5 Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach | PS4, PS5 Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights | PS4﻿

ENDER LILIES Launch Trailer

The Skywalker Saga was one of the biggest games of early 2022, and lets you brawl and build your way through three Lego eras of the sci-fi fiction, with dozens of characters, in co-op if you prefer. Meanwhile, Security Breach is the ninth game in FNAF’s animatronic horror series, and despite the great graphics, had some really divisive gameplay changes.

Finally, there’s Ender Lilies. While it’s the cheapest game on the list, I think it’s the one PS Plus players will be most pleasantly surprised by. It’s a 2D action side-scroller with RPG elements that mixes light metroidvania and Soulsborne influences. You play as the last priestess in a land filled with grim death, who collects spirits which give her special abilities to solve puzzles and overcome bosses. The art style is neat, if occasionally messy, and the piano music is excellent.

It’s the lesser Hollow Knight-like you probably didn’t know you needed in your life. A sequel called Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist is currently in Early Access on Steam.

