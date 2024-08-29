The Remedy Connected Universe May Be Coming To TV And Movies Soon

You might be seeing the likes of fictional horror writer Alan Wake and super-powered government agent Jesse Faden on the big and small screens sometime soon. Remedy, the developer of the Control and Alan Wake games, just announced a partnership with film and game distributor Annapurna that could lead to TV shows and movies in the near future.

As announced on Remedy’s official blog, the developer is partnering with Annapurna for video game, film, and television projects. The immediate news that is important to gamers is how this affects the in-development Control 2. Per the blog, Annapurna will be co-financing development of the game. A separate post on the Remedy investors’ page further details that Annapruna will finance half of the development budget. Remedy will remain the publisher of Control 2 and states that “above all it means Remedy is able to make Control 2 exactly the game we want it to be.”

We are partnering with Annapurna to co-finance Control 2. We hope you’re as excited about what this means for our creative output and ongoing independence as we are. We are also happy to announce that Annapurna will work with us on expanding the Control and Alan Wake franchises… pic.twitter.com/5RqOtREhxw — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) August 29, 2024

Outside of video games, this deal gives Annapurna the rights to expand the Control and Alan Wake franchises—which make up the Remedy Connected Universe—into film and television. According to Sam Lake, Alan Wake creator and the studio’s creative director, the partnership will build the franchises across mediums as “one unified vision.” This will also give Remedy the space to focus on game development as they ramp up production on several projects. In addition to Control 2, we know the studio is working on remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2 as well as Condor, a multiplayer spin-off of Control.

This deal makes a lot of sense considering how much Remedy likes to dabble in film and television within its own games, which constantly shift form. Alan Wake 2 contained a hefty amount of live-action work, and the studio’s 2016 title Quantum Break included an entire live-action TV show that you would watch as you played the game. Bringing Alan Wake and Control fully into film and television could be a natural fit for the weird and wonderful world Remedy has built.

