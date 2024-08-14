The Timesplitters PS2 Trilogy Arrives On PS Plus Next Week

The complete Timesplitters trilogy on PS2 will soon be available to play on PS4 and PS5 later this month. On top of that awesome news, a solid list of older games like The Witcher 3 and Ride 5 will also be available to PS Plus Extra and Premium members next week.
On August 14, PlayStation officially announced the next round of PS Plus Extra and Premium games that will be added to the service’s game catalog. These new games will be available starting August 20.
I’m really excited to see the Timesplitters trilogy arrive on PS4 and PS5 as new PS2 classics. The Timesplitters games are wonderfully fun sci-fi shooters that feature awesome Golden Eye-esque FPS combat as well as some good jokes and gags. They don’t make shooters like this anymore and that’s a shame because I’d love a new Timesplitters. But that seems unlikely to happen. At least it’s easier than ever to replay the OG games via PS Plus later this month. So that’s something.
Anyway, here’s the full list of games being added to PS Plus and its various tiers on August 20.
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | PS4, PS5
- Wild Hearts Standard Edition | PS5
- Cult of the Lamb | PS4, PS5
- Ride 5 | PS5
- Watch Dogs 2 | PS4
- Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris | PS4
- Sword Art Online: Last Recollection | PS4, PS5
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet | PS4
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization | PS4
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker | PS4
PlayStation Premium Only
- Vacation Simulator | PS VR2
- TimeSplitters | PS4, PS5
- TimeSplitters 2 | PS4, PS5
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect | PS4, PS5
- Sword Art Online: Lost Song | PS4
Remember, to access, download, and play these games you’ll need to be an active PS Plus Extra or Premium tier subscriber. And if your subscription runs out in the future, you’ll no longer be able to play these games.
.
Leave a Reply