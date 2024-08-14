The Timesplitters PS2 Trilogy Arrives On PS Plus Next Week

The complete Timesplitters trilogy on PS2 will soon be available to play on PS4 and PS5 later this month. On top of that awesome news, a solid list of older games like The Witcher 3 and Ride 5 will also be available to PS Plus Extra and Premium members next week.

On August 14, PlayStation officially announced the next round of PS Plus Extra and Premium games that will be added to the service’s game catalog. These new games will be available starting August 20.

I’m really excited to see the Timesplitters trilogy arrive on PS4 and PS5 as new PS2 classics. The Timesplitters games are wonderfully fun sci-fi shooters that feature awesome Golden Eye-esque FPS combat as well as some good jokes and gags. They don’t make shooters like this anymore and that’s a shame because I’d love a new Timesplitters. But that seems unlikely to happen. At least it’s easier than ever to replay the OG games via PS Plus later this month. So that’s something.

Anyway, here’s the full list of games being added to PS Plus and its various tiers on August 20.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | PS4, PS5

Wild Hearts Standard Edition | PS5

Cult of the Lamb | PS4, PS5

Ride 5 | PS5

Watch Dogs 2 | PS4

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris | PS4

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection | PS4, PS5

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet | PS4

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization | PS4

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker | PS4

PlayStation Premium Only

Vacation Simulator | PS VR2

TimeSplitters | PS4, PS5

TimeSplitters 2 | PS4, PS5

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect | PS4, PS5

Sword Art Online: Lost Song | PS4

Remember, to access, download, and play these games you’ll need to be an active PS Plus Extra or Premium tier subscriber. And if your subscription runs out in the future, you’ll no longer be able to play these games.

