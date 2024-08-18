There’s A Surprising Difference Between ‘Sleep’ And ‘Snooze’ In Today’s NYT Connections Groups

Connections is all about finding things that don’t seem like they work well together, but do. Take Deadpool & Wolverine, for example, which is now the most successful R-rated movie of all time. Today’s Connections won’t earn you a cool billion dollars, and it’s not R-rated, but it’s here to present its usual brain-rousing challenge.

Your daily sweet 16 words are back and ready for your best grouping efforts. The popular Connections brainbuster from The New York Times has four groups of words with a shared theme or commonality, but they’re shuffled into random order for you to figure out. Remember to take your time — many words have multiple meanings, so think twice before you click.

Today’s words: NERD, GRUMP, SNOOZE, WHAT IF, SAY, DO, DOPE, RUNT, SLEEP, KISS, SUPPOSE, ALARM, HOUR, PERHAPS, TIME SET, and WHOPPER

Today’s NYT Connections Hints

The rules are simple: Yellow group is the easiest, purple group is the hardest (and usually contains the most obscure wordplay), blue and green are somewhere in between. Pick four words at a time — four wrong guesses and you lose.

Without tipping our hand too much, here are your hints:

YELLOW: Rise and shine

GREEN: Hypotheticals

BLUE: Sweet tooth

PURPLE: Heigh ho

Today’s NYT Connections Groups

Still stumped? Now we’re in spoiler territory. Each group’s theme has a name. Here are today’s:

YELLOW: Alarm Clock Buttons

GREEN: “Here’s a thought …”

BLUE: Candy Pieces

PURPLE: Seven Dwarfs Minus Last Letter

Today’s NYT Connections Answers

Struck out? Don’t feel bad – the Times loves to throw some serious curveballs, and you probably tried it before you had your morning coffee. We’ll give you the big reveal here, and better luck next time! Or if you got it, congratulations!

YELLOW: ALARM, HOUR, SNOOZE, TIME SET

GREEN: PERHAPS, SAY, SUPPOSE, WHAT IF

BLUE: KISS, NERD, RUNT, WHOPPER

PURPLE: DO, DOPE, GRUMP, SLEEP