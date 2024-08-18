There’s A Surprising Difference Between ‘Sleep’ And ‘Snooze’ In Today’s NYT Connections Groups

Connections is all about finding things that don’t seem like they work well together, but do. Take Deadpool & Wolverine, for example, which is now the most successful R-rated movie of all time. Today’s Connections won’t earn you a cool billion dollars, and it’s not R-rated, but it’s here to present its usual brain-rousing challenge.
Your daily sweet 16 words are back and ready for your best grouping efforts. The popular Connections brainbuster from The New York Times has four groups of words with a shared theme or commonality, but they’re shuffled into random order for you to figure out. Remember to take your time — many words have multiple meanings, so think twice before you click.
Today’s words: NERD, GRUMP, SNOOZE, WHAT IF, SAY, DO, DOPE, RUNT, SLEEP, KISS, SUPPOSE, ALARM, HOUR, PERHAPS, TIME SET, and WHOPPER
Today’s NYT Connections Hints
The rules are simple: Yellow group is the easiest, purple group is the hardest (and usually contains the most obscure wordplay), blue and green are somewhere in between. Pick four words at a time — four wrong guesses and you lose.
Without tipping our hand too much, here are your hints:
YELLOW: Rise and shine
GREEN: Hypotheticals
BLUE: Sweet tooth
PURPLE: Heigh ho
Today’s NYT Connections Groups
Still stumped? Now we’re in spoiler territory. Each group’s theme has a name. Here are today’s:
YELLOW: Alarm Clock Buttons
GREEN: “Here’s a thought …”
BLUE: Candy Pieces
PURPLE: Seven Dwarfs Minus Last Letter
Today’s NYT Connections Answers
Struck out? Don’t feel bad – the Times loves to throw some serious curveballs, and you probably tried it before you had your morning coffee. We’ll give you the big reveal here, and better luck next time! Or if you got it, congratulations!
YELLOW: ALARM, HOUR, SNOOZE, TIME SET
GREEN: PERHAPS, SAY, SUPPOSE, WHAT IF
BLUE: KISS, NERD, RUNT, WHOPPER
PURPLE: DO, DOPE, GRUMP, SLEEP
