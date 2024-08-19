This $250 Sonic X Shadow Generations Collector’s Edition Looks Dope

As the Year of Shadow continues, Sonic the Hedgehog fans are eagerly anticipating what’s coming in the second half of 2024. Though Paramount cannot be bothered to give us even a frame of footage of the upcoming live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film that will star Shadow, despite it coming out in just a few short months on December 20. Sega, meanwhile, has been giving fans a lot to feast on for the upcoming Sonic X Shadow Generations. The game includes a remaster of the 2011 anniversary game, as well as a new story mode starring Shadow as he revisits his haunting past. Today, Limited Run Games announced it’s releasing a collector’s edition (that will actually include the game, thank god) full of some pretty incredible-looking goodies that pay tribute to Shadow’s past, including the Sega Dreamcast system he debuted on in 2001.

The $US249.99 package is up for pre-order on Limited Run’s website, which will be accepting purchases from August 19 to October 6. That’s just a few weeks before Sonic X Shadow Generations launches on October 25. The physical game will ship out between October 25 and November 8, though the full contents of the collector’s edition will arrive at a later date. The game copy will include all contents found in the launch edition, including a reversible cover, in-game legacy skin for Modern Sonic during those sections of the main Generations game, and a 28-page book documenting the life and times of Sonic Adventure 2 villain Gerald Robotnik.

The collector’s edition itself includes an art book, a CD copy of the official soundtrack, a statue of Sonic and Shadow that fits on top of a Dreamcast-shaped jewel case, tiny figurines of a good, neutral, and dark Chao, and keychains of Sonic and Shadows’ shoes, all made official by a certificate of authenticity. All of this comes in a box with the infinitely superior reversible cover art spotlighting Sonic and Shadow back to back.

Shoutout to Sega for giving Shadow fans something to chew on while Paramount has driven fans of the live-action movies up the wall for the past year by making big announcements but not showing a single glimpse of footage of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. We don’t need to see the probable gun violence, just show us Shadow running around, being broody, and talking in Keanu Reeves’ voice. Click through to see the full collector’s edition package.

The box with the much better cover art

Image: Sega

The breakdown of everything in the box

Image: Sega