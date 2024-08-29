This Black Myth: Wukong XP Exploit Will Get You Ridiculously Swole For Final Bosses

Black Myth: Wukong is a challenging game, designed to force you to make meaningful decisions about selecting your character’s skills and how they complement your playstyle. However, if you can find good spots to grind out levels (such as this early game XP farm we found), you can get powered up and make yourself far more formidable during various phases of the game. But what if you want to pump out levels nearer the end of the game? We’ve just found the best XP farm there too!

Late in the game, you will stumble upon what is potentially the fastest and easiest method of power leveling in the game. Using our freshly discovered XP farming method can net you a new level every three minutes or so, pre-level 100, and it remains a stellar spot even as you break into triple-digit levels. Let’s make it happen.

Pool of Shattered Jade XP farming spot

Screenshot: Game Science / Kotaku

To begin your XP farming, fast-travel over to the Webbed Hollow > Pool of Shattered Jade shrine.

When you arrive, open the shrine menu and enter your spell selection screen. Set your transformation spell to Ashen Slumber. We’ll be using this transformation to make extremely quick work of a bunch of enemies, so it’s a vital component of this XP farm.

Screenshot: Game Science / Kotaku

When you’re ready to get started, walk to the right of the shrine to see a ton of hanging spider sacs ahead (yuck). These are the enemies we’ll be killing to earn all of that sweet, sweet XP, so follow these instructions:

Rush into the very middle of all of the sacs.

Transform into Ashen Slumber.

Immediately press R2+circle to perform Fiery Burst.

Screenshot: Game Science / Kotaku

Using Fiery Burst will cause you to explode and de-transform while also killing all of the sacs in this little cave. At this point, you should see your XP bar rapidly fill up—and you’ll also earn a bunch of Will as an added benefit.

Now, just quickly return to the shrine, rest, and do it all over again until you’ve reached the level you’d like to be before taking on Black Myth: Wukong’s hardest endgame bosses. Good luck!

