This Classic Lara Croft Tomb Raider Statue Looks Great And Is Just 90 Bucks

The Tomb Raider video games are in a bit of limbo right now, primarily staying in the public consciousness through remasters and off-the-wall crossover events. Developer Crystal Dynamics is working on a new titl, but the most imminent Tomb Raider projects are in television, rather than games. Fleabag actor and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge is working on a television series, and there’s also a Netflix animated show starring Agent Carter’s Hayley Atwell set to premiere on the streaming service on October 10. Lara stays booked and busy, even if the next big game isn’t quite in our field of view. But if you’re missing the titular tomb raider these days, Dark Horse has a pretty great statue up for pre-order that marries the look of her original design and the tools of the reboot trilogy.

Dark Horse is selling a statue of Lara dressed in her iconic teal tank top, scaling ruins overgrown by roots as nature reclaims it. The roughly 9-inch-tall figure comes with two sets of arms, one that has her wielding the dual pistols she was known for in the early Tomb Raider games and another that has the climbing ax she uses in the reboot trilogy. Right now the Tomb Raider series is trying to build a bridge between the origin story of the reboot games and the seasoned version of Lara we meet in the first games, with Netflix’s Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft set to finally fill in the gap between the two. So the statue paying homage to both continuities as part of Lara’s story is a nice detail that captures where the series is at right now.

The statue itself looks pretty good, especially for the relatively cheap price of $US89.99. Pre-orders are up now on Dark Horse’s website, and the figure will ship out between February and April of next year. Click through to see more.

The statue’s dimensions

Image: Dark Horse

Alright Lara, give us that 360

Image: Dark Horse

She’s everywhere

Image: Dark Horse

She’s so Julia

Image: Dark Horse

The tomb raider raiding tombs

Image: Dark Horse

“Work that updo.”

Image: Dark Horse

A close-up of Lara

Image: Dark Horse

A close-up of the gun

Image: Dark Horse

A close-up of the ruins

Image: Dark Horse

Another close-up of the ruins

Image: Dark Horse

A close-up of the axe

Image: Dark Horse