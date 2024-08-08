This Secret Area In Cat Quest III Features A Heartfelt Tribute And Some Great Gear

The third entry in the purrfectly lovely and gruesomely pun-filled cat-based RPG, Cat Quest III contains a secret area filled with awesome gear, and a lovely tribute to long-term fans. Here’s how to find it!

Cat Quest III, as the name so eloquently suggests, is the third entry in a franchise that has been capturing the hearts of feline and RPG fans for seven years. With this new pirate-themed adventure, developer The Gentlebros have gone bigger and bolder than ever, proving the team’s love for the series hasn’t waned in the slightest since it arrived on the scene in 2017.

The love for the series can be seen in every finely-tuned frame of the game, but The Gentlebros didn’t stop there. Hidden in an out-of-bounds spot on the map is a heartfelt and emotional dedication to fans that you won’t want to miss—and you’ll be rewarded with some cool gear in the process. Here’s everything you need to know about finding the secret area in Cat Quest III.

Where to find the secret area and obtain The Gentlebros gear

You can access the out-of-bounds secret area at any point in Cat Quest III, including the very beginning of the game. To do so, simply head to the very bottom left of the map and skim the boundary until you reach the number 4. Here, you should see a tiny gap left over in the boundary, which will allow your ship to pass through.

Screenshot: The Gentlebros / Kotaku

After passing through the gap in the boundary, follow the white trail in the water for a while until you reach a group of Gentlebros hanging out in the water. They’d like to share a speech with you, but they’ve lost the papers it’s written on. As such, they’ll request that you find the three pieces of paper.

The first piece of paper is just to the left of the group, while the second is directly above them. Finding the third and final piece, however, will require you to ride your ship west just out of sight of The Gentlebros.

When you’ve found all three pieces of paper, Gentlebro Desmond (named after The Gentlebros CEO, Desmond Wong) will share an emotional speech filled with appreciation from the team for both the time they’ve been granted to work on the series, as well as the support of their loving fanbase.

But a heartwarming speech isn’t all you’ll receive for finding this secret area. Right before leaving, The Gentlebros will give you two pieces of Gentlebros gear to wear (snazzy!). And as a final reward, Gentlebro Desmond will return and leave a chest behind. Inside, you’ll find The Architect, a strong, ranged weapon with unlimited ammo. Pawsome!